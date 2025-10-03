Zebaztian Kadestam details how MMA saved his life: “A really dark story”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 2, 2025
Zebaztian Kadestam

Teaching shapes warriors differently than competing ever could, and Zebaztian Kadestam discovered his true calling beyond championship glory. The Swedish striker dedicates himself to molding Sweden’s next generation of world champions through lessons learned from overcoming darkness.

Kadestam faces Aung La N Sang in middleweight MMA at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video on Friday, October 3, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 34-year-old former welterweight champion makes his middleweight debut against the Myanmar icon concluding his legendary career.

Mental health struggles defined Kadestam’s journey before martial arts provided salvation. The former champion never shied away from discussing vulnerabilities, understanding that transformation into strength creates foundations for mentoring young athletes.

Coaching children and teenagers up to 14 years old at Allstars Training Center in Solna became his calling. That role developed naturally over a decade rather than arriving suddenly as an afterthought.

Tough lessons from overcoming the darkest period of his life now guide how he connects with students walking through his gym doors. When personal struggles overwhelm him, training’s familiar rhythm provides healing rather than simple escape.

The reciprocal nature of teaching provides unexpected benefits. Each session becomes a two-way street where wisdom flows in both directions, teaching Kadestam about himself while shaping future champions.

“I really feel like without martial arts, my story would have been a really dark story. Martial arts saved me. And it continues to save me,” he said.

“Coaching was something I feel that was meant to be. In fact, I’ve been coaching guys and teaching and stuff like that for over 10 years, so I’ve always been doing this, and it is like a dream of mine.”

Zebaztian Kadestam sees championship potential in young students

Zebaztian Kadestam’s eyes light up discussing potential he observes in young students at Allstars Training Center. Their dedication and intensity remind him why he fell in love with martial arts originally.

Seven and eight-year-olds display that crazy look in their eyes during training. Their drive and determination sometimes surpass what Kadestam possessed at that age, impressing the former champion beyond expectations.

Sweden’s MMA landscape continues growing stronger with each passing year. Increased participation and improved infrastructure fuel that community’s expansion throughout the Scandinavian country.

The competitive flame still burns bright within Kadestam despite his focus slowly shifting toward guiding tomorrow’s stars. He aims to spoil his friend’s retirement fight before moving back down to welterweight to reclaim his championship.

“I can see [the hunger] in some guys. I’ve been impressed by them. I think it’s kind of cool to see such young kids with so much drive and determination,” he said.

“It’s a lifelong journey. No stops. Either you walk away or you become a coach, and I don’t think I am ever going to be able to walk away from this sport. I’m far from a perfect coach. I’m not there yet, but I’m gonna be a really good coach one day, for sure.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Zebaztian Kadestam

Related

Selina Flores

Selina Flores, Marie McManamon sound off ahead of ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 2, 2025
Anissa Meksen
ONE Championship

Striking legend Anissa Meksen battles Myanmar sensation Vero at ONE Fight Night 37

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 1, 2025

Championship redemption drives every move for kickboxing legend Anissa Meksen. The French-Algerian veteran targets another crack at atomweight gold through Myanmar’s rising star Vero.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai
ONE Championship

Kongthoranee, Ortikov Fire Shots Before ONE Fight Night 36 Showdown

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 1, 2025

Rankings mean everything in combat sports, and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai refuses to surrender his hard-earned position. The Thai veteran recognizes the threat undefeated sensation Aslamjon Ortikov poses to everything he’s built.

Jaosuayai
ONE Championship

Jaosuayai vows to halt Akif Guluzada's rise through the ranks ahead of ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 1, 2025

Height advantages mean nothing when fists carry knockout power. Just ask Thai destroyer Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi, who refuses to let a 4-inch deficit intimidate him against undefeated Azerbaijani sensation Akif Guluzada.

Aung La N Sang
ONE Championship

Aung La N Sang predicts finish in retirement fight against Zebaztian Kadestam

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 30, 2025

Legacy demands proper closure, and Myanmar icon Aung La N Sang refuses to exit quietly against former welterweight kingpin Zebaztian Kadestam. Their friendship makes this farewell meaningful, but sentiment won’t soften punches.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Prajanchai praises teammate ahead of ONE Fight Night 36 showdown: "Hardworking and determined"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 29, 2025
Eduardo Granzotto
ONE Championship

Eduardo Granzotto believes previous upset victory proves his superiority over Fabricio Andrey

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 29, 2025

Eduardo Granzotto enters ONE Championship carrying the confidence that comes from conquering a heavily favored opponent. The Brazilian grappler views his IBJJF World Championship victory as validation rather than fortune.

Hu Yong
ONE Championship

Hu Yong and Sanzhar Zakirov exchange heated words before potential ONE Flyweight MMA World Title eliminator

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 29, 2025

Hu Yong promises to end Sanzhar Zakirov’s perfect record with devastating knockout power. The Chinese striker dismisses the undefeated Uzbek contender as lacking the tools necessary to survive elite competition.

Nabil Anane and Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane defends ONE Muay Thai World Title against Jonathan Haggerty in Tokyo showdown

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 28, 2025

Nabil Anane faces his most dangerous challenger yet when he puts his undisputed ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title on the line. The towering champion meets former two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty in a battle between elite strikers seeking dominance.

Liu Mengyang
ONE Championship

Liu Mengyang dismisses critics while targeting division supremacy against Shadow

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 25, 2025

Liu Mengyang refuses to accept that his breakthrough victory was mere fortune. The Chinese striker aims to silence doubters with another statement performance when he faces elite Muay Thai competition.