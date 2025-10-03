Zebaztian Kadestam details how MMA saved his life: “A really dark story”

Teaching shapes warriors differently than competing ever could, and Zebaztian Kadestam discovered his true calling beyond championship glory. The Swedish striker dedicates himself to molding Sweden’s next generation of world champions through lessons learned from overcoming darkness.

Kadestam faces Aung La N Sang in middleweight MMA at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video on Friday, October 3, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 34-year-old former welterweight champion makes his middleweight debut against the Myanmar icon concluding his legendary career.

Mental health struggles defined Kadestam’s journey before martial arts provided salvation. The former champion never shied away from discussing vulnerabilities, understanding that transformation into strength creates foundations for mentoring young athletes.

Coaching children and teenagers up to 14 years old at Allstars Training Center in Solna became his calling. That role developed naturally over a decade rather than arriving suddenly as an afterthought.

Tough lessons from overcoming the darkest period of his life now guide how he connects with students walking through his gym doors. When personal struggles overwhelm him, training’s familiar rhythm provides healing rather than simple escape.

The reciprocal nature of teaching provides unexpected benefits. Each session becomes a two-way street where wisdom flows in both directions, teaching Kadestam about himself while shaping future champions.

“I really feel like without martial arts, my story would have been a really dark story. Martial arts saved me. And it continues to save me,” he said.

“Coaching was something I feel that was meant to be. In fact, I’ve been coaching guys and teaching and stuff like that for over 10 years, so I’ve always been doing this, and it is like a dream of mine.”

Zebaztian Kadestam sees championship potential in young students

Zebaztian Kadestam’s eyes light up discussing potential he observes in young students at Allstars Training Center. Their dedication and intensity remind him why he fell in love with martial arts originally.

Seven and eight-year-olds display that crazy look in their eyes during training. Their drive and determination sometimes surpass what Kadestam possessed at that age, impressing the former champion beyond expectations.

Sweden’s MMA landscape continues growing stronger with each passing year. Increased participation and improved infrastructure fuel that community’s expansion throughout the Scandinavian country.

The competitive flame still burns bright within Kadestam despite his focus slowly shifting toward guiding tomorrow’s stars. He aims to spoil his friend’s retirement fight before moving back down to welterweight to reclaim his championship.

“I can see [the hunger] in some guys. I’ve been impressed by them. I think it’s kind of cool to see such young kids with so much drive and determination,” he said.

“It’s a lifelong journey. No stops. Either you walk away or you become a coach, and I don’t think I am ever going to be able to walk away from this sport. I’m far from a perfect coach. I’m not there yet, but I’m gonna be a really good coach one day, for sure.”