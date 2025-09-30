Prajanchai praises teammate ahead of ONE Fight Night 36 showdown: “Hardworking and determined”

Bangkok gyms breed loyalty that transcends competition, and two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai carries that devotion when discussing his PK Saenchai teammate Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. Their shared October stage represents something deeper than parallel fights.

Kongthoranee faces undefeated Uzbek sensation Aslamjon Ortikov at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video on Friday, October 3, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 28-year-old #4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender carries an 11-3 promotional record into battle against the 22-year-old phenom riding an unblemished 22-0 slate.

Training sessions reveal truths that fans never see. The 30-year-old Prajanchai watched his compatriot transform from promising prospect into legitimate title threat after joining their legendary gym. Kongthoranee’s journey from unheralded talent to main roster contract holder speaks to relentless dedication that impressed Thailand’s two-sport champion immediately.

Their bond strengthened when Prajanchai cornered Kongthoranee against former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 31 this past May. The unanimous decision loss stung, but what happened afterward revealed character. Prajanchai witnessed how defeat fueled his teammate’s fire rather than extinguishing it.

“Kongthoranee is a very hardworking and determined fighter. He’s very skilled and smart. But on that day, when he fought with Nong-O, he seemed a bit nervous,” he said.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai Details Kongthoranee’s Relentless Work Ethic

Prajanchai PK Saenchai sees something special brewing in his teammate. The 400-fight veteran recognizes qualities that separate contenders from champions after observing Kongthoranee’s morning and evening training rituals. His defensive awareness combined with calculated aggression creates problems for opponents who expect typical Thai forward pressure.

Ortikov brings legitimate danger despite his youth. The undefeated prospect earned his main roster opportunity with a brutal knockout at ONE Friday Fights 114 in June, extending his perfect record to 22-0 with eight ONE victories. His confidence grows with each demolition, and breaking into the division’s top five drives his every move.

Prajanchai understands the threat but refuses to doubt his teammate’s preparation. Kongthoranee’s cautious fighting style frustrates opponents seeking wild exchanges, while his underrated power punishes mistakes. Those attributes develop over years of refinement rather than explosive talent alone.

“He trains hard, both in the morning and at night. It’s hard to knock him out unless he makes a big mistake or gets hit by a powerful shot, because Kongthoranee is a fighter who is always careful,” he said.

“Kongthoranee’s strength is that he’s a thoughtful fighter. He won’t just rush in and attack recklessly. If he sees an opening, he’ll try to move in. His defense is also solid.

“I think it’ll be an exciting fight. I don’t know who will win or lose, but he’s definitely fast. Kongthoranee might be more cautious, and he has power. It’s a different kind of style.”