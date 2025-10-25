Dricus du Plessis doesn’t “think there’s a heavyweight in the world that can even compete with” Tom Aspinall

Dricus du Plessis is breaking down this weekend’s UFC 321 main event bout and heaped heavy praise on event headliner and UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. The UK native aims to make the first successful defense of his undisputed crown in his return from last July, when Aspinall finished Curtis Blaydes in a rematch to retain his then-interim title.

Ciryl Gane will stand in Aspinall’s way on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, with the former UFC middleweight champion offering up his viewpoint on the October 25th pay-per-view closer. During an appearance on Fight Forecast, du Plessis said [via MMA Fighting],

“I’m just so happy that it’s actually going to happen. I mean, fingers crossed, but I mean, when this fight was in the making, we saw Aspinall take a break for, maybe, almost two years, I think, and it almost feels unreal that he’s actually going to fight. And it’s not his fault, of course. … They were waiting for that big Jon Jones fight, which is obviously not going to happen, but he’s where he is for a very good reason.” “All the hype is real when it comes to Aspinall. I just don’t think there’s a heavyweight in the world that can even compete with him on the feet, on the grappling side of things. Now wrestling wise… when it comes to wrestling, he does what he needs to, but when he gets to the ground he’s really skillful.”

Dricus du Plessis has been called out by UFC Vancouver main event victor

Dricus du Plessis is wearing his analyst hat for the moment, but someone who recently emerged victorious with a big win in Canada seems keen on seeing DDP put his fighter hat back on again. Brendan Allen has put the former kingpin of 185 pounds in his crosshairs after earning a big win over surging contender Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver.

The former two-division ONE Championship titleholder quit on his stool before the final round could commence, and Allen feels like du Plessis has been silent regarding his call-outs since that win at the British Columbia-based UFC Fight Night.

Allen has quipped to Newsweek Sports about how he expects Nassourdine Imavov to get a shot at Khamzat Chimaev‘s belt. In that context, a callout of the man who previously held the gold that Chimaev nclaimed does make all the sense in the world for Allen. It remains to be seen if the promotion pursues booking that fight.

