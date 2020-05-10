Pros react to Anthony Pettis defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 249

A welterweight scrap between fan favorites Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone served as the featured bout of tonight’s UFC 249 prelims from Florida.

Cerrone (36-14 MMA) entered tonight’s highly anticipated event looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. In his most recent effort at UFC 246, ‘Cowboy’ had suffered a knockout loss to Conor McGregor in just 40-seconds.

Meanwhile, Anthony Pettis (22-10) was also looking to rebound when he took to the Octagon at UFC 249. The former UFC lightweight champion was coming off a pair of decision losses to Nate Diaz and Carlos Diego Ferreira respectively.

Tonight’s featured UFC 249 prelim served as a rematch, as ‘Cowboy’ and ‘Showtime’ had previously met in 2013, with Pettis emerging victorious by way of TKO.

Cerrone vs. Pettis 2 proved to be an absolute war. Both men landed hard strikes, including some heavy kicks, throughout the course of the three round contest. After fifteen minutes of thrilling action, ‘Showtime’ was awarded the unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 249 Result: Anthony Pettis def. Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Pettis defeating Cerrone below:

Pettis vs Cerrone 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #ufc249 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 10, 2020

Battle of the wings — michael (@bisping) May 10, 2020

Pettis has been on that @darrentill2 diet. More energy you feel me 😂 #UFC249 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 10, 2020

Ok but cowboy looks angry 😲 #ufc249 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 10, 2020

Really close round I give it to Pettis for more effective strikes — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

Man, every time Pettis throws those flying punches. I have flashbacks of the Wonderboy fight. 💔 #ufc249 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 10, 2020

These guys trading head kicks!! #UFC249 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 10, 2020

Whooa he ate that kick — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 10, 2020

Pettis by decision 29-28 — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

Both lads turned up tonight!! #ufc249 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 10, 2020

How about RDA vs Pettis II? — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 10, 2020

Hmmm would of felt better with the split dec but great fight. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) May 10, 2020

Who would you like to see Anthony Pettis fight next following his decision victory over Donald Cerrone at tonight’s UFC 249 event in Florida? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 9, 2020