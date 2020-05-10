Pros react to Anthony Pettis defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 249

By
Chris Taylor
-
Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone
Image via @ufc on Instagram (photographer not listed)

A welterweight scrap between fan favorites Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone served as the featured bout of tonight’s UFC 249 prelims from Florida.

Cerrone (36-14 MMA) entered tonight’s highly anticipated event looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. In his most recent effort at UFC 246, ‘Cowboy’ had suffered a knockout loss to Conor McGregor in just 40-seconds.

Meanwhile, Anthony Pettis (22-10) was also looking to rebound when he took to the Octagon at UFC 249. The former UFC lightweight champion was coming off a pair of decision losses to Nate Diaz and Carlos Diego Ferreira respectively.

Tonight’s featured UFC 249 prelim served as a rematch, as ‘Cowboy’ and ‘Showtime’ had previously met in 2013, with Pettis emerging victorious by way of TKO.

Cerrone vs. Pettis 2 proved to be an absolute war. Both men landed hard strikes, including some heavy kicks, throughout the course of the three round contest. After fifteen minutes of thrilling action, ‘Showtime’ was awarded the unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 249 Result: Anthony Pettis def. Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Pettis defeating Cerrone below:

 

Who would you like to see Anthony Pettis fight next following his decision victory over Donald Cerrone at tonight’s UFC 249 event in Florida? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 9, 2020