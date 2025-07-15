Dominick Cruz explains how Max Holloway can overcome Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

By Harry Kettle - July 15, 2025

MMA analyst Dominick Cruz has given his thoughts on how Max Holloway can overcome Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway

On Saturday night, Max Holloway will go head to head with Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318. The two will battle it out for the BMF title but beyond that, they’ll be competing in the final bout of Poirier’s mixed martial arts career. The expectation, of course, is that these two will put on a real show, just as they’ve done in their two previous meetings.

RELATED: Max Holloway expects point-down moment against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

For Holloway, this is an incredibly important fight as he attempts to bounce back from his knockout defeat to Ilia Topuria. He wants to prove that he’s still capable of mixing it up with the very best, especially at 155 pounds, where he plans on staying.

In a recent video, the aforementioned Dominick Cruz explained how he thinks Holloway will approach this fight.

Cruz’s view on Holloway vs Poirier

“Max Holloway is going to make adjustments to this,” Cruz said of the BMF champion.

“The #1 adjustment is start with the hands, finish with the kicks because this man’s moving backwards.

“Holloway’s got nasty, very, very good kicks with a lot of dexterity.

“The way Max can beat the boxing of Poirier is by using his kicks and using his range. This teep kick slides in there like a jab.

“That’s one of the things we’ve seen from Max as well. He was countering Poirier’s head shots by going to the body. So, whenever Poirier would slide back, Max would go [to the body], and the adjustment comes [with a head kick].”

“I think we’re going to see some adjustments for Max with that slide-back hook, the pulling sequences, where he likes to pull you into the pocket and brawl, and he’s very accurate.

“I think we’re gonna see more kicks, more knees, more elbows, and a lot more trickiness out of Max Holloway this time,” Cruz said.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

