Dominick Cruz explains how Max Holloway can overcome Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

MMA analyst Dominick Cruz has given his thoughts on how Max Holloway can overcome Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

On Saturday night, Max Holloway will go head to head with Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318. The two will battle it out for the BMF title but beyond that, they’ll be competing in the final bout of Poirier’s mixed martial arts career. The expectation, of course, is that these two will put on a real show, just as they’ve done in their two previous meetings.

RELATED: Max Holloway expects point-down moment against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

For Holloway, this is an incredibly important fight as he attempts to bounce back from his knockout defeat to Ilia Topuria. He wants to prove that he’s still capable of mixing it up with the very best, especially at 155 pounds, where he plans on staying.

In a recent video, the aforementioned Dominick Cruz explained how he thinks Holloway will approach this fight.