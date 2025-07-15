Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals knockout win was carefully planned: “We trained a lot on this shot”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues knew exactly how she wanted to end her title defense against Johanna Persson. The Brazilian champion executed her plan to perfection.

The reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion secured a devastating third-round knockout victory to retain her crown at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Rodrigues, the finish was far from accidental.

After weathering an early storm from the aggressive Swedish challenger, Rodrigues found her rhythm in the third frame. She finished Persson with the exact combination she had been drilling in training camp.

The 27-year-old Brazilian revealed that the match-winning sequence wasn’t improvisation. Instead, it was carefully planned and practiced for weeks at Phuket Fight Club.

Rodrigues dropped the former WBC Muay Thai World Champion with a left hook early in round three. Seconds later, she sealed the knockout with that same devastating shot after setting it up with a body punch.

While the ending was picture-perfect, Rodrigues admitted Persson proved to be a tougher test than anticipated, particularly with her relentless forward pressure and volume punching.

“We just wanted to control the distance. But in round two, we got a little bit lost. In round three, we found ourselves, and then we found [the knockout],” she said.

“We trained a lot on this shot. The body shot, more body shots, and the hook. We’ve been training this for many weeks already, and everything worked well.

“We knew she was going to put on the pressure, but we didn’t think she was going to put in a lot of hands [as well]. She punched a lot. I let her hit a lot, but in the last round, the third round, I listened to my corner. They told me what to do, and then everything worked.”