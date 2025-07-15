Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals knockout win was carefully planned: “We trained a lot on this shot”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues knew exactly how she wanted to end her title defense against Johanna Persson. The Brazilian champion executed her plan to perfection.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

The reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion secured a devastating third-round knockout victory to retain her crown at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Rodrigues, the finish was far from accidental.

After weathering an early storm from the aggressive Swedish challenger, Rodrigues found her rhythm in the third frame. She finished Persson with the exact combination she had been drilling in training camp.

The 27-year-old Brazilian revealed that the match-winning sequence wasn’t improvisation. Instead, it was carefully planned and practiced for weeks at Phuket Fight Club.

Rodrigues dropped the former WBC Muay Thai World Champion with a left hook early in round three. Seconds later, she sealed the knockout with that same devastating shot after setting it up with a body punch.

While the ending was picture-perfect, Rodrigues admitted Persson proved to be a tougher test than anticipated, particularly with her relentless forward pressure and volume punching.

“We just wanted to control the distance. But in round two, we got a little bit lost. In round three, we found ourselves, and then we found [the knockout],” she said.

“We trained a lot on this shot. The body shot, more body shots, and the hook. We’ve been training this for many weeks already, and everything worked well.

“We knew she was going to put on the pressure, but we didn’t think she was going to put in a lot of hands [as well]. She punched a lot. I let her hit a lot, but in the last round, the third round, I listened to my corner. They told me what to do, and then everything worked.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues targeting MMA debut in 2026

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is ready to continue her reign of dominance in the atomweight Muay Thai division, but the Brazilian champion has bigger plans on the horizon.

The mom-champ has received a calling to debut in mixed martial arts and remains focused on making her maiden appearance in 2026.

Having already extensively trained both gi and no-gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at Phuket Fight Club, it shouldn’t take Rodrigues too long to add new facets to her world-class striking arsenal.

Her fourth successful title defense improved her record to 35-7 and earned her second consecutive highlight-reel finish. But she wants to wrap things up even quicker in future battles.

“We want to finish fights and try to finish [my] fights earlier every time we come. We just find ourselves getting better in boxing, getting better in everything. It’s the focus here – finishing fights,” she said.

“My focus is to train MMA, and to start in MMA next year. We’re going to try to defend our belt if everything works well, but the final focus now is to go to MMA.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ONE Championship

Related

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao admits he "needed this win so much" after ONE Fight Night 33

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025
Shadow
Shadow

Shadow wants immediate fight with Mohamed Younes Rabah after no-contest: "I'm ready to give him a rematch"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Sometimes the most frustrating moments in combat sports happen when everything goes perfectly. Shadow Singha Mawynn experienced that cruel reality firsthand at ONE Fight Night 33.

Nontachai
ONE Championship

Nontachai confident size advantage will benefit him against Abdulla Dayakaev

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 10, 2025

Nontachai Jitmuangnon believes he holds a clear advantage over his next opponent. The question is whether he can capitalize on it.

bodoni lovato
ONE Championship

Giancarlo Bodoni and Rafael Lovato Jr. set for submission grappling showdown at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 10, 2025

Two of the world’s elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners will make their ONE Championship debuts in Tokyo this November. The question is which American will leave the bigger impression.

Tye Ruotolo
Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo set for MMA debut against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2025

Tye Ruotolo is ready to test his skills in a completely different arena. The grappling world champion will find out if his success translates to mixed martial arts.

Chatri Sityodtong

Chatri Sityodtong addresses "PR attacks" against ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2025
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues promises to return home with ONE World Title: "No one is taking it from me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 8, 2025

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has no intention of letting anyone else wear her gold. The Brazilian champion is ready to prove why she’s held the throne for nearly five years.

Pedro Dantas
Pedro Dantas

Pedro Dantas promises fireworks in ONE Championship debut: "I want to showcase some great knockouts"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 7, 2025

Pedro Dantas has waited his entire life for this moment. Now he’s ready to make the most of it.

Shadow
Shadow

Shadow Singha Mawynn confident in striking power against Mohamed Younes Rabah: "My most dangerous weapon would probably be my elbows"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 7, 2025

Shadow Singha Mawynn isn’t fazed by facing a bigger opponent this weekend. The Thai striker believes his technical skills will overcome any size disadvantage.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao
ONE Championship

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao promises statement win against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg: "Expect a finish"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 6, 2025

Two years of soul-searching have brought Jhanlo Mark Sangiao to this moment. Now he’s ready to make a statement.