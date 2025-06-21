Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen, says Din Thomas

By Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas still believes that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is a fight that will happen in the future.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

It’s the story that has been beaten into the ground for quite some time now. Jon Jones is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, and Tom Aspinall is the interim champion. For whatever reason, Jon doesn’t appear to be particularly interested in fighting the Englishman. The same, of course, cannot be said for Aspinall, who is very hungry to try and become the undisputed king.

RELATED: Jon Jones finally confirms he’s done with UFC for now: ‘I’ve punched and kicked enough people’

Jones recently did an interview in which he said his hunger for fighting isn’t really there anymore. Some believe he’s just stringing us along before an eventual announcement, but it’s been so long now that it would be strange for him to continue going down that route.

In a recent interview, Din Thomas gave his thoughts on the ongoing Jones vs Aspinall saga.

Thomas’ view on Jones vs Aspinall

“It’s got to be Jon Jones,” Thomas told MMA Junkie. “I think all this nonsense is just marketing. I think it’s marketing to keep it out there, to make it even bigger. Every show I’ve done, we talked more about Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. We’ve talked about a fight that wasn’t even signed more than fights that happened, and I think that was done purposely.

“I think Jon Jones is going to fight. He has to. There’s no way he goes this route, does all this, and then not fight. I think it’s all marketing to keep it out there, to make it even bigger, and bigger, and bigger, and this is going to end up getting signed, and then it’s going to be the big fight the UFC needs to close out the year.”

“It’s the right strategy, too, because think about this: If the plan was to have them fight in November or December, and we announced it in February, no one would talk about it until then. We get tired of talking about it, but the idea of Jon Jones hinting around, Tom Aspinall calling him a duck, it just really kept us dangling.

“It just kept that carrot dangling in front of us, and we’d reach for it, and then we go, ‘Oh.’ Then they bring it back out and we reach for it and we go, ‘Oh.’ But I think now’s about the time where they can make it a really strong announcement and we go, ‘Yes!’ It’s like a movie.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Din Thomas Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Ante Delija, UFC, PFL, MMA

UFC signs 'scary' PFL champion who will 'wreck' heavyweight rivals

BJ Penn Staff - June 20, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, Perth Australia, UFC Perth, UFC Australia
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC confirms return to Australia, most likely without Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

BJ Penn Staff - June 20, 2025

The UFC will be returning to Australia before the year is out. Unfortunately, welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena is unlikely to be involved.

Daniel Cormier commentary
Jamahal Hill

Daniel Cormier scoffs at betting odds for upcoming UFC main event

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 20, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes that betting odds for a huge UFC headliner may have indirectly been inconsiderate of a former champion.

Joe Rogan, Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria feels lightweight move already paying off ahead of UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 20, 2025

Ilia Topuria thinks he’s already been justified in his decision to change weight class.

Ronda Rousey UFC walkout
UFC

UFC veteran Ronda Rousey opens up about her scary neurological issues

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2025

UFC veteran Ronda Rousey has spoken openly about some neurological issues that she’s looked into since retirement.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier continues to question Jon Jones for not fighting Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2025
Kamaru Usman, Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady calls for welterweight showdown with Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady has called for a showdown with former champion Kamaru Usman.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Francis Ngannou's possible UFC return

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou possibly returning to the promotion.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL, GFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kevin Lee looking to prove the doubters wrong in PFL debut: "People have written me off"

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2025

Kevin Lee is ready to prove everyone wrong.

Joaquin Buckley, Israel Adesanya
Kamaru Usman

Joaquin Buckley unloads on Israel Adesanya in fiery rant: "You ain't no real fighter"

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2025

Joaquin Buckley took aim at Israel Adesanya in a fiery rant after his recent loss to Kamaru Usman.