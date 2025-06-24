Diego Lopes continues to question rival Yair Rodriguez over potential fight

By Harry Kettle - June 24, 2025

The rivalry between Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez continues to heat up in the midst of rumors regarding Yair turning down a fight against him.

Diego Lopes, Yair Rodriguez

As we know, Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez are both top featherweight contenders. They recently fought on the same card, and while Lopes fell short in his attempt to defeat Alexander Volkanovski and win the belt, Rodriguez managed to pick up a win over the debuting Patricio Pitbull. In the lead-up to fight night, however, the two men were at each other’s throats during the press conference, revealing a bubbling feud that has been developing between them.

RELATED: ​​WATCH | Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez get into heated altercation at UFC 314 press conference: “Stop with the threats”

After reports suggesting Rodriguez turned down a grudge match against Lopes, Diego responded in a recent interview.

Lopes responds to Rodriguez

“I think this guy is so nervous in the video,” Lopes said. “This guy is talking a lot of words, but have no sense or context in your words.” “Now, for me, it’s [any] fight the UFC sends me, I’m OK,” Lopes said.

“I want to fight Yair, but Yair say nothing, I don’t know. Maybe Jean Silva, Arnold Allen, everyone that’s in the ranking, I’m waiting for the fight. “Now in my position, I lost my title fight, I think I need only one big fight for me [to fight for] the title again.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Lopes knows that he’s in a solid position even after losing to Volkanovski, whereas it certainly seems like Yair is happy to wait for what is starting to feel like an inevitable second shot at Volkanovski and the world championship.

Do you believe we’re going to see Diego Lopes vs Yair Rodriguez at some point in the future?. If it does happen, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Diego Lopes UFC Yair Rodriguez

Related

Magomed Ankalaev, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA

Alex Pereira believes he's fought tougher opponents than Magomed Ankalaev

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 198
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 198 with Beneil Dariush and Terrance McKinney

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025

The 198th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 317.

Khalil Rountree UFC Baku
Khalil Rountree

What's next for Khalil Rountree and Jamahal Hill after UFC Baku?

Cole Shelton - June 23, 2025

The UFC was in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday for a solid UFC Baku Fight Night card. The main event saw former light heavyweight champ Jamahal Hill take on Khalil Rountree.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria shares bold prediction for Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 317

Cole Shelton - June 23, 2025

Ilia Topuria is oozing with confidence ahead of his UFC 317 fight against Charles Oliveira on Saturday.

Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria, UFC
Ilia Topuria

UFC 317 headliner Ilia Topuria trashes Conor McGregor for punching man in night club

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Ilia Topuria is busy with his final preparations for UFC 317, but found time in his busy schedule to sneak in a jab at Conor McGregor.

Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida "hopeful" to get title fight against Tom Aspinall following Jon Jones' retirement

Cole Shelton - June 23, 2025
Dana White, Jake Paul, UFC 317, MMA
Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to Jake Paul's next boxing match going head-to-head with UFC 317

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Dana White will have some competition when UFC 317 goes down in Las Vegas this Saturday. On the same night, Jake Paul is set to meet Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring.

Khalil Rountree UFC Baku
UFC

Khalil Rountree suffered serious injury ahead of UFC Baku win, could barely 'walk and even stand'

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Khalil Rountree picked up one of the biggest wins of his career in the main event of last Saturday’s UFC Baku card. Apparently, he did so with a serious injury.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC 319
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov booked to headline UFC Paris on Sept. 6

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

UFC Paris has it’s main event, and as widely expected, Nassourdine Imavov will be involved.

Jon Jones celebrates UFC title defense
UFC

Jon Jones' legal team responds to 'baseless' criminal charge amid UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 23, 2025

Shortly after a cryptic social media post from Jon Jones, his legal team has issued a statement on a recent criminal charge.