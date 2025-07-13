Derrick Lewis takes aim at opponent’s team following UFC Nashville win
Derrick Lewis has revealed why he taunted his opponent’s corner after scoring a TKO win at UFC Nashville.
Lewis shared the Octagon with Tallison Teixeira on Saturday. In the early going, Lewis’ eye appeared to be bothering him. “The Black Beast” claimed he was faking an eye poke to lure Teixeira into a false sense of security.
Teixeira was dropped and Lewis unloaded with ground and pound. He got back to his feet, but only after using the cage to pull himself back up. Referee Jason Herzog had seen enough, and Lewis earned the first-round TKO.
Derrick Lewis Slams Tallison Teixeira’s Team
During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cornier, Derrick Lewis explained why he did a urination motion towards the corner of Tallison Teixeira (via MMAFighting).
“They been talking sh*t all week, man,” Lewis told Cormier. “Talking shit all week. I can’t speak Portuguese, but I know for sure they was talking sh*t about me. F*ck ‘em.”
Lewis went on to question Teixeira’s resume, claiming that his opponent hadn’t faced stiff competition before Saturday.
“I just knew he’d been fighting tomato cans his whole career, so shit, I appreciate UFC helping your boy out and also I need some more of them taxi cab drivers they got in Brazil for my next fight,” Lewis siad. “I know them boys trying to ride a limo, but shit, they ain’t going to get it on me.”
Lewis can now look forward to what’s next inside the Octagon. “The Black Beast” made it clear that he does want to make a final push for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Whether or not “The Black Beast” can get there remains to be seen, but his UFC knockout record doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, anytime soon.
