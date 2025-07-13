Derrick Lewis takes aim at opponent’s team following UFC Nashville win

Derrick Lewis Slams Tallison Teixeira’s Team

During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cornier, Derrick Lewis explained why he did a urination motion towards the corner of Tallison Teixeira (via MMAFighting).

“They been talking sh*t all week, man,” Lewis told Cormier. “Talking shit all week. I can’t speak Portuguese, but I know for sure they was talking sh*t about me. F*ck ‘em.”

Lewis went on to question Teixeira’s resume, claiming that his opponent hadn’t faced stiff competition before Saturday.

“I just knew he’d been fighting tomato cans his whole career, so shit, I appreciate UFC helping your boy out and also I need some more of them taxi cab drivers they got in Brazil for my next fight,” Lewis siad. “I know them boys trying to ride a limo, but shit, they ain’t going to get it on me.”

Lewis can now look forward to what’s next inside the Octagon. “The Black Beast” made it clear that he does want to make a final push for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Whether or not “The Black Beast” can get there remains to be seen, but his UFC knockout record doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, anytime soon.