Pros react to Nikita Krylov defeating Johnny Walker at UFC Brasilia

A highly anticipated light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Nikita Krylov took place on the main card of today’s UFC Brasilia event.

Krylov (25-7 MMA) entered tonight’s bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Glover Teixeira back in September of 2019.

Meanwhile, Walker (17-4 MMA) was also be looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Corey Anderson in his most recent effort at UFC 244. Prior to the setback, the Brazilian standout was riding an impressive nine-fight win streak.

Tonight’s Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov bout proved to be a grueling contest. After a wild opening two minutes on the feet, the majority of the following thirteens minutes of action took place on the ground. There, it was Krylov who was able to establish the more dominant positions and landed the majority of significant strikes. After three round of hard-fought action, Krylov was awarded the unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Brasilia Result: Nikita Krylov def. Johnny Walker by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Krylov defeating Walker below:

This fight looking very interesting #UFCBrasilia — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 14, 2020

Soooooo was that fight a fluke too?#UFCBrasilia — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) March 14, 2020

3 fights left. Let’s see who wants that bonus #UFC — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 14, 2020

The miner gets it done #UFCBrasilia wasn’t expecting that — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 14, 2020

Johnny Walkers hair reminds me of the Timmy Turner from The Fairly Oddparents #UFCBrasilia pic.twitter.com/zv5d8wxfAb — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 14, 2020

