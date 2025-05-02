Liam Harrison expects another narrow battle between Kongthoranee, Nong-O

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison has joined opinionated fans around the world. In fact, he had his say on who’ll emerge victorious in this weekend’s pivotal flyweight Muay Thai rematch between two Thai stars.

There, former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama battles #3-ranked flyweight contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Harrison believes fans will be on the edge of their seats for the nail-biting clash at ONE Fight Night 31. It goes down this Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

The duo battled it out to a split-decision this past February at ONE Fight Night 28. The narrow victory favored Kongthoranee.

The immediate rematch is just a day away. Harrison expects the sequel to be just as tense. But he also thinks Nong-O will come out with a point to prove.

“I think we are going to get something very similar to the first fight. I wouldn’t be surprised if Nong-O tries to be a bit more aggressive and push the pace a little bit more this time,” he said.

“I don’t mind who wins. I like both of those guys, and they could both still have strong runs in the division. If Kongthoranee wins, I’d like to see him get a shot at fighting for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title. I think he’ll deserve that much [more] for beating Nong-O.”