Liam Harrison expects another narrow battle between Kongthoranee, Nong-O

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2025

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison has joined opinionated fans around the world. In fact, he had his say on who’ll emerge victorious in this weekend’s pivotal flyweight Muay Thai rematch between two Thai stars.

Liam Harrison

There, former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama battles #3-ranked flyweight contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Harrison believes fans will be on the edge of their seats for the nail-biting clash at ONE Fight Night 31. It goes down this Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

The duo battled it out to a split-decision this past February at ONE Fight Night 28. The narrow victory favored Kongthoranee.

The immediate rematch is just a day away. Harrison expects the sequel to be just as tense. But he also thinks Nong-O will come out with a point to prove.

“I think we are going to get something very similar to the first fight. I wouldn’t be surprised if Nong-O tries to be a bit more aggressive and push the pace a little bit more this time,” he said.

“I don’t mind who wins. I like both of those guys, and they could both still have strong runs in the division. If Kongthoranee wins, I’d like to see him get a shot at fighting for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title. I think he’ll deserve that much [more] for beating Nong-O.”

Liam Harrison believes Nong-O will thrive in flyweight Muay Thai division

After a hugely successful bantamweight tenure, Nong-O Hama looks to dominate the flyweight Muay Thai division with the same iron fist — and British Muay Thai star Liam Harrison believes he can do just that.

Harrison — who challenged Nong-O for the bantamweight Muay Thai gold in 2022 — paid close attention to him before his time in ONE Championship.

Now that he’s got his feet under him in the division once more, “Hitman” is quick to remind fans that Nong-O’s move to flyweight isn’t out of desperation.

“What people don’t realize about Nong-O is that he fought his entire career at flyweight outside of ONE,” he said.

“That’s the weight he should be at, despite all the success he had at bantamweight. But that’s not his natural weight. This will be best for him.”

