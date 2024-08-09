Deiveson Figueiredo not sold on Sean O’Malley’s punching power: “It would be really hard for him to knock me out”

By Susan Cox - August 9, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo is saying he’s not sold on the punching power of reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Sean O'Malley, UFC

Figueiredo (24-3 MMA) is hot off a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera (23-10 MMA) earlier this month.  It would be the 36-year-olds 3rd consecutive win in the cage.

With the victory, the Brazilian believes he should be next in line to fight for the UFC bantamweight title.

Current UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley (18-1 MMA) is set to defend his title against Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA) at UFC 306 which takes place on Saturday September 14th at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking with ‘MMA Fighting’, Deiveson Figueiredo shared where he believes he’s rated in the bantamweight division:

“I know this win over ‘Chito’ Vera can take me to a title fight soon. I don’t know what’s going to happen next. I sell fights better, but I don’t know what Dana (White) and the bosses are planning.”

Continuing, Figueiredo shared:

“Sean O’Malley knows I’m a thorn in his side. He’s taking shots at me ever since I moved up in weight, and I’m sure I’m the one he wants to fight. We have to make the boss want this fight too.”

As for how he would handle a fight with ‘Suga’, Deiveson Figueiredo said (h/t MMAFighting):

“It would be harder to grapple with Umar and Merab, but I can impose my game and become champion. O’Malley moves a lot and it’s hard to touch him, but I would be aggressive on the feet against him.”

“(O’Malley) moves a lot and has good boxing, but we don’t see any power there. He has good boxing, he throws a lot of kicks, but we don’t see those hard knockout shots that hurt his opponents, you know? It would be really hard for him to knock me out.”

Would you like to see a bout between Sean O’Malley and Deiveson Figueiredo in the near future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC, BMF

Former MMA champion says Max Holloway is stylistically “a bad matchup” for Ilia Topuria: “That’s going to be his downfall”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2024
Jon Jones
UFC

UFC champion Jon Jones once again hints at 2024 retirement announcement: “Will never have to work again”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is once again hinting at a 2024 retirement announcement.

UFC Vegas 95, Results, UFC, Marcin Tybura, Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Weigh-in Results - 3 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - August 9, 2024

UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ weigh-ins took place today, Friday, August 9th.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier doesn’t see “deep-rooted” rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov ending anytime soon: “It’s very deep”

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2024

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will die down anytime soon.

Canelo, Canelo Alvarez, Boxing, Oscar De La Hoya
Canelo Alvarez

Oscar De La Hoya slams “arrogant piece of sh*t” Canelo Alvarez for going up against the UFC’s debut at The Sphere

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya has slammed Canelo Alvarez for fighting on the same night as the UFC’s debut at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland UFC 297

Dricus du Plessis says Sean Strickland is going to wait “quite a while” for UFC title fight: “The winner of Khamzat and Whittaker is gonna get the title shot”

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2024
Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2024

The UFC returns this weekend with a fascinating card, headlined by Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac 2.

Daniel Cormier, Amit Elor
UFC

Daniel Cormier praises 2024 Olympic gold medalist as a potential "blue-chip MMA star"

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

Daniel Cormier wants to see a 2024 Olympic gold medalist eventually make the full-time transition from the wrestling mats to the cage.

Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo
Conor McGregor

Chad Mendes details why he lists Jose Aldo as his toughest UFC opponent over Conor McGregor

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2024

Chad Mendes says Jose Aldo, not Conor McGregor, was the toughest opponent he’s ever fought in the UFC.

Daniel Cormier, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier shoots down an interim LW title fight amidst Islam Makhachev's hiatus: "Speaking titles into existence?"

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier scoffed at Arman Tsarukyan’s idea for an interim title fight as Islam Makhachev recovers from injury.