Davey Grant excited for ‘great challenge’ against Da’Mon Blackshear at UFC Abu Dhabi: ‘It should be a fantastic fight’
Davey Grant knows he will have his hands full at UFC Abu Dhabi.
Grant is set to take on Da’Mon Blackshear in a fight that was booked on short notice. Grant was supposed to fight back in April, but Daniel Santos pulled out due to a weigh-in issue, and after that, Grant said he wanted to return on this card.
“No. The UFC could have gotten me a little quicker but I asked to be on this card. I don’t mind, as long as I’m fighting, I don’t mind,” Grant said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.
Although Grant wanted to be on this card, the fight against Blackshear was made on only a couple of weeks’ notice. With that, he didn’t have a ton of time to prepare, which makes it a tough challenge for him.
“He’s good, he’s legit, he’s tall and long and has some decent submissions on his resume. He uses his length good, so it will be an exciting fight,” Grant said. “I’m looking forward to it, it’s a great challenge, he’s on a good run at the moment. It should be a fantastic fight.”
Davey Grant is looking for a stand-up fight at UFC Abu Dhabi
Although Davey Grant knows Da’Mon Blackshear can pose some problems, he does have confidence in his skillset.
Grant knows he has a ton of power and is looking for an early KO at UFC Abu Dhabi. But, if he doesn’t get the early KO, he believes it’ll be a firefight.
“I think it will be a good standup fight, maybe some wrestling mixed in there from either side. He’s durable and he’s always ready for a fight. But I’m going in there looking for the knockout,” Grant said. “That is going to be the best-case scenario; if not, we are going to have a good one, and it’ll be a good one for the fans.”
If Grant gets his hand raised, the goal is to return at MSG against a ranked opponent.
“Yeah, ideally for me, nice quick knockout and get on Madison Square Garden against a top-15 guy,” Grant concluded.
