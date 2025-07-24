Davey Grant excited for ‘great challenge’ against Da’Mon Blackshear at UFC Abu Dhabi: ‘It should be a fantastic fight’

Davey Grant knows he will have his hands full at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Grant is set to take on Da’Mon Blackshear in a fight that was booked on short notice. Grant was supposed to fight back in April, but Daniel Santos pulled out due to a weigh-in issue, and after that, Grant said he wanted to return on this card.

“No. The UFC could have gotten me a little quicker but I asked to be on this card. I don’t mind, as long as I’m fighting, I don’t mind,” Grant said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Although Grant wanted to be on this card, the fight against Blackshear was made on only a couple of weeks’ notice. With that, he didn’t have a ton of time to prepare, which makes it a tough challenge for him.

“He’s good, he’s legit, he’s tall and long and has some decent submissions on his resume. He uses his length good, so it will be an exciting fight,” Grant said. “I’m looking forward to it, it’s a great challenge, he’s on a good run at the moment. It should be a fantastic fight.”