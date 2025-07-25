Ben Tynan fires shots at heavyweight MMA elite: “I’m beating everyone”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 24, 2025

Ben Tynan carries himself with the swagger of a champion who has never tasted defeat. The Canadian powerhouse believes his perfect record speaks volumes about where he stands among heavyweight fighters.

Ben Tynan

He clashes with former title challenger Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium at Bangkok, Thailand. The 31-year-old enters riding a flawless 5-0 professional streak, having finished every opponent.

Tynan’s confidence stems from his elite wrestling background that few heavyweights can match. The former Canadian Junior Freestyle Wrestling National Champion has transferred his grappling dominance into mixed martial arts.

His transition from amateur wrestling to professional fighting has been spectacular. Tynan dominated the amateur circuit by finishing all eight opponents while collecting championships.

Meanwhile, his professional MMA career has followed the same destructive pattern with five straight stoppage victories. The combination of wrestling excellence and finishing instincts has created a devastating formula.

Subsequently, his fighting philosophy centers around overwhelming adversaries with superior grappling before unleashing ground strikes or hunting for submissions.

“No matter what, my grappling is always going to be my bread and butter. There’s no one who can hang with me,” he said.

“I honestly think I’m the best in the world. If you add punches, I’m beating everyone.”

Ben Tynan dismisses concerns about championship-level opposition

Ben Tynan views his clash with Kirill Grishenko as another stepping stone toward ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title gold rather than a legitimate threat. The Belarusian veteran brings impressive credentials including victories over now-divisional king Oumar Kane.

However, Tynan dismisses concerns about facing such an experienced wrestler with proven striking ability. His assessment reveals supreme confidence in his freestyle wrestling foundation.

Furthermore, the Canadian believes his diverse skill set provides multiple paths to victory. His ground game remains his primary weapon, but training has expanded his striking arsenal.

Nevertheless, Tynan expects to end this fight early regardless of where the action takes place. The undefeated prospect sees himself as the rightful next challenger.

“I’m going to finish him, and I think he knows that threat is coming,” he said.

“He is going to be very cautious of my weapons, and I’m going to land heavy shots.”

