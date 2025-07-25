Ben Tynan fires shots at heavyweight MMA elite: “I’m beating everyone”

Ben Tynan carries himself with the swagger of a champion who has never tasted defeat. The Canadian powerhouse believes his perfect record speaks volumes about where he stands among heavyweight fighters.

He clashes with former title challenger Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium at Bangkok, Thailand. The 31-year-old enters riding a flawless 5-0 professional streak, having finished every opponent.

Tynan’s confidence stems from his elite wrestling background that few heavyweights can match. The former Canadian Junior Freestyle Wrestling National Champion has transferred his grappling dominance into mixed martial arts.

His transition from amateur wrestling to professional fighting has been spectacular. Tynan dominated the amateur circuit by finishing all eight opponents while collecting championships.

Meanwhile, his professional MMA career has followed the same destructive pattern with five straight stoppage victories. The combination of wrestling excellence and finishing instincts has created a devastating formula.

Subsequently, his fighting philosophy centers around overwhelming adversaries with superior grappling before unleashing ground strikes or hunting for submissions.

“No matter what, my grappling is always going to be my bread and butter. There’s no one who can hang with me,” he said.

“I honestly think I’m the best in the world. If you add punches, I’m beating everyone.”