Darren Till won’t bother calling out Jake Paul following KO win at Misfits Boxing 22

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

Fresh off a sensational KO win at Misfits Boxing 22, Darren Till won’t be calling out Jake Paul.

Darren Till Misfits Boxing 22

Till’s third pro boxing match couldn’t have gone any better. He shared the ring with fellow ex-UFC star Luke Rockhold this past Saturday in Manchester Arena. “The Gorilla” scored a third-round knockout victory over the former UFC Middleweight Champion. With the win, Till is now the inaugural MFB bridgerweight titleholder.

During the Misfits Boxing 22 post-fight press conference, Till was asked about a potential bout with Jake Paul. Till isn’t convinced that the fight will ever happen (via MMAFighting).

“I don’t think I’m getting Jake Paul,” Till said. “I’m being a realist. Jake Paul’s not taking the fight. …

“Seriously, do you guys think he would take the fight? Because I’ll campaign for it right now if I see you nodding and say yeah. I’ll ask for it, but I just don’t think he’s going to take it.

“I’m not going to sit here and beg for a fight I’m not going to get. He’s a bigger star on a bigger trajectory. Why am I going to sit here and waste my breath and waste my time? He’s not taking it right now, so I won’t call for it. Andrew Tate won’t take it, Mike Perry, Jorge Masvidal, none of them want to take it. That’s the truth! … No one wants to fight!”

Paul is scheduled to face Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Nov. 14, which will be streamed live on Netflix. It figures to be a lucrative fight, and Paul’s team insists there will be a definitive winner whether it’s via knockout or decision. “The Problem Child’s” team has yet to confirm reports of the fight being an exhibition.

As for Till, time will tell if he’s able to convince Carl Froch to put on his gloves again for a boxing match. Till called out the retired boxer after defeating Rockhold.

