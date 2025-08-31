Merab Dvalishvili name drops worthy contender after UFC 320 title fight against Cory Sandhagen

Merab Dvalishvili has an idea of who should get a bantamweight title shot after UFC 320.

Dvalishvili is scheduled to put his gold at stake against Cory Sandhagen on Oct. 4. The bout will serve as the co-main event of UFC 320. “The Machine” has long called Sandhagen a worthy challenger, and the two even had a staredown inside the Octagon after Dvalishvili defeated Sean O’Malley at UFC 316.

While Dvalishvili expects Sandhagen to be at his best, he revealed on the “Full Send Podcast,” who he thinks would be the rightful No. 1 contender once UFC 320 concludes (via MMAJunkie).

“I don’t overlook Cory Sandhagen. It’s going to be a tough fight. But God willing, I’m going to do my best to win this fight, and if I win, I want a quick turnaround and I want to fight in December,” Dvalishvili said on the “Full Send Podcast.”

“I will ask the UFC for a favor to give me another fight in December or even November. I don’t care. Petr Yan is the clear contender right now. He deserves it. I don’t want to make him wait too long. I can take a quick turnaround and fight him, and after we will see who will be the next contender.”

Yan has faced both Dvalishvili and Sandhagen.”No Mercy” was defeated by Dvalishvili via unanimous decision back in 2023. Yan does have a victory over Sandhagen, which was contested for the interim UFC Bantamweight Championship in 2021.

Since the loss to Dvalishvili, Yan has secured a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Deiveson Figueiredo, Song Yadong, and Marcus McGhee. Yan will be paying close attention to the showdown between Dvalishvili and Sandhagen, but another pivotal bantamweight clash looms. Umar Nurmagomedov is set to face Mario Bautista in a bout that may have title implications depending on the outcome.