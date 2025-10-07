Conor McGregor suspended 18 months for violation of UFC anti-doping policy

By BJ Penn Staff - October 7, 2025
Conor McGregor UFC drug test

Conor McGregor has been handed an 18-month suspension by Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), the internal organization responsible for drug-testing in the UFC.

McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, received the suspension after failing to produce samples on repeated occasions. Specifically, he violated CSAD’s whereabouts policies.

“McGregor missed three attempted biological sample collections within a 12-month period in 2024, which constitutes a violation of the UFC [anti-doping policy],” CSAD said in an Oct. 7 news release. “UFC athletes are required to provide accurate whereabouts information at all times, so they can be contacted and submit to biological sample collections without prior warning.

“McGregor’s missed tests occurred on June 13, September 19, and September 20, 2024, and were each classified as Whereabouts Failures by CSAD under the UFC ADP.”

When can Conor McGregor fight in the UFC again?

Despite violating CSAD policy, McGregor was given kudos by the organization for cooperating with their investigation. The news release also noted that the Irish UFC star was recovering from injuries at the times the samples were sought. He was not preparing for a fight.

For those reasons his suspension was reduced from the standard 24 months. The 18-month suspension is retroactive to the time of his final missed test (Sept. 20, 2024), which means he can fight again on March 20. That, of course, is well before the rumored UFC White House card he wants to partake in.

“McGregor fully cooperated with CSAD’s investigation, accepted responsibility, and provided detailed information that CSAD determined contributed to the missed tests,” officials explained in the news release.

“Despite these mitigating factors, CSAD emphasizes that accurate whereabouts filings and the ability to conduct unannounced testing are essential to the success of the UFC ADP. Taking McGregor’s cooperation and circumstances into account, CSAD reduced the standard 24-month sanction for three whereabouts failures by six months. His period of ineligibility began on September 20, 2024 and will conclude on March 20, 2026.”

Conor McGregor has not fought since suffering a second consecutive stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. The loss left him with a broken leg. He was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler last year. However, the fight fell through when he injured his toe — the injury that coincided with his CSAD violations.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier

When Daniel Cormier gave an ex-boxing champ 13 stitches in a short notice MMA bout

Dylan Bowker - October 7, 2025
Ilia Topuria press conference
UFC

Ilia Topuria congratulates Merab Dvalishvili post-UFC 320 win

Dylan Bowker - October 7, 2025

Ilia Topuria has tipped his cap to fellow Georgian fighter Merab Dvalishvili after the latter’s UFC 320 victory. Dvalishvili notched the third defense of his bantamweight title across a reign that now has many referring to him as MMA’s GOAT at 135 pounds.

Alex Pereira UFC walkout prep point
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira warned by retired UFC veteran about potential super fight with Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 7, 2025

A former UFC veteran thinks Alex Pereira might be walking into a bad matchup against Jon Jones.

Merab Dvalishvili celebrates UFC 320 win
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili's coach makes brutal prediction for possible Umar Nurmagomedov rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 7, 2025

The head coach of UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili has a scathing prediction for a potential Umar Nurmagomedov rematch.

Alex Pereira UFC 320 interview with Joe Rogan
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira is the man to defeat Jon Jones, says former UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 7, 2025

If one ex-UFC champion is correct, then Alex Pereira might be the one to hand Jon Jones his first non-disqualification loss.

Alex Pereira victorious at UFC 320

Alex Pereira makes big jump in UFC pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025
Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
UFC

Joe Pyfer claims he felt flat despite stoppage victory at UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025

UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer has admitted that he felt flat at UFC 320, despite his submission win over Abus Magomedov.

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley gives his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili's striking after UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025

UFC contender Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili’s striking following his win at UFC 320.

Carlos Ulberg
UFC

Carlos Ulberg contemplates his next move following chaotic UFC 320 event

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025

UFC light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg is contemplating his next move following last weekend’s UFC 320 event.

Khalil Rountree Jr. reacts in the cage following his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr. 'in good spirits' following nasty TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. spoke for the first time since his KO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320.