Robert Whittaker claims Reinier de Ridder ‘hasn’t fought anyone like me’ ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi

Robert Whittaker believes Reinier de Ridder hasn’t fought anyone like him or with his skills.

Whittaker is set to headline UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday against de Ridder in a pivotal middleweight bout. Whittaker is coming off a stoppage loss to Khamzat Chimaev and is looking to get back into the win column in a big way on Saturday.

Heading into the bout, Robert Whittaker is oozing with confidence as he doesn’t think Reinier de Ridder will be able to handle his skills.

“He hasn’t fought anyone like me. Landing my mitts and my getting my hands on him, that’s the plan. I’m fast. My striking I think is better than his. So I’ve got to find the holes, the opening and close them up,” Whittaker said at UFC Abu Dhabi media day.

Whittaker believes his striking will be too much for de Ridder as he expects to be faster and more powerful. With that, he’s confident he will eventually find the chin of de Ridder to get the win.