Dan Ige expects to have a “short, quick, easy night” against Nate Landwehr at UFC 289

By Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

Dan Ige is fine with fighting another unranked opponent.

Dan Ige

Ige snapped his three-fight losing skid back in January with a KO win over Damon Jackson and will now face Nate Landwehr at UFC 289. After Ige’s win, he says he wanted to return in June and in front of fans, which is exactly what he got.

“I think it’s just about right. Right before my last fight and not knowing how it would go, it’s hard to look past the fight,” Ige said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, in my head, I wanted to fight in January and then in June and one more time whether it’s November or December, that would be a perfect scenario. The June turnaround was nice, I wasn’t sure with the way the division was going of when and who I would be matched up with and it just so happens I got that June fight against Nate Landwehr, which is a great fight.”

Although Ige is ranked 13th at featherweight, he wasn’t sure what would be next for him but was fine with fighting another unranked opponent. The Hawaiian knows he needs to string together some wins and wanted to fight a tough opponent which he knows Nate is. He also expected to face Landwehr back in January, so he’s happy the two will share the Octagon at UFC 289.

RELATED: Dan Ige details the mental struggles of losing three fights in a row.

“For me right now, it doesn’t really matter fighting up or down in the rankings. I just want to put together some wins again. I’ve been given opportunities to fight into the rankings and other guys definitely deserve it,” Ige said. “I was watching Nate’s fight against David Onama and I was without an opponent, as it was before I fought Damon Jackson so I thought that might happen. But we ended up getting Jackson and he went out and put on another great performance. Nate is a guy that deserves it and went out and fought the hard way and he’s exciting and has a bit of a name.”

Against Nate Landwehr, Dan Ige is expecting to show there are levels to the game and is confident he will score a finish.

“I want to make it a short, quick, easy night. I don’t get paid by the minute, so I try and go out there and finish fights as soon as I see the opening whether it’s a KO or submission,” Ige said. “Whatever presents itself I’m definitely looking for the finish… He’s durable against certain guys and I don’t think he will be as durable as me, he’ll feel the difference.”

If Ige does finish Landwehr, he still isn’t sure what a win does for him. However, all he cares about is stringing together some wins and whatever happens after UFC 289 happens.

“I signed a new four-fight deal with the UFC and have to go out there and keep on competing and earn my way back to the top… It shows that I’m still here. I’m not going to move up in the rankings, this whole entire sport is about timing and opportunity, and I plan to go out there and establish my dominance and keep winning,” Ige concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dan Ige Exclusive MMA Interviews Nate Landwehr UFC

Related

Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush says he has "no problem taking it to the ground" with Charles Oliveira at UFC 289: "Kill or be killed"

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023
Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya believes UFC badly needs to raise post-fight bonuses: "Inflation is going up!"

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2023

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya knows the UFC can do better in terms of fighter pay.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett eyeing year-end return to erase "sh*t performance" against Jared Gordon

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is eyeing his return to the octagon.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira claims Conor McGregor is "avoiding" him, says he is "hungry" to get his belt back

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

Charles Oliveira believes Conor McGregor is afraid to fight him.

dana white, ufc
UFC

Dana White says PFL is in a "tough position" after 10 fighters fail drug tests

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

UFC President Dana White thinks PFL is in a tough spot after 10 of their fighters recently failed drug tests.

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo shares his take on how we can make MMA judges not suck

Susan Cox - June 6, 2023
Johnny Munoz Jr.
UFC

Photo | Johnny Munoz shares physical damage from UFC Vegas 74 loss to Daniel Santos

Susan Cox - June 6, 2023

Johnny Munoz has shared the physical damage he incurred from his UFC Vegas 74 loss to Daniel Santos.

Jon Jones, Tyson Fury
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury would do similar numbers to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Susan Cox - June 6, 2023

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury would do similar numbers to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 125, UFC 289
Dan Ige

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 125 with Beneil Dariush, Dan Ige, Kyle Nelson, and Jasmine Jasudavicius

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

The 125th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 289 in Vancouver this Saturday.

Colby Covington, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Colby Covington explains why he will never consider former roommate Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of all time

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2023

Colby Covington has explained why he can’t consider former roommate Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of all time.