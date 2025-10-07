Khalil Rountree Jr. ‘in good spirits’ following nasty TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

Former UFC title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. spoke for the first time since his KO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320.

Former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka scored one of the biggest highlights of UFC 320 when he knocked out Khalil Rountree Jr. with a left hook in their light heavyweight bout. In a back-and-forth war for as long as it lasted, Rountree was left in a pool of his own blood in a gruesome scene after an impressive showing in his last Octagon appearance.

It was a disappointing setback for Rountree, who suffered his second brutal TKO loss in a year, following his stoppage defeat to Alex Pereira last year at UFC 307. But Rountree returned to the win column by defeating Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku earlier this summer.

After a big setback at UFC 320, Rountree is in a peculiar position in the light heavyweight title picture, especially after Pereira’s win over Magomed Ankalaev. But Rountree remains undeterred from his championship pursuits.

Khalil Rountree Jr. speaks on what went wrong in KO loss at UFC 320

In a recent post to Instagram, Rountree issued his first message to his supporters since his loss at UFC 320.

“Close. So Close. I’m ok, I’m in good spirits. I’m grateful for every positive message and every comment expressing support for what I give to this sport,” Rountree began.

“To say I’ll be back is an understatement. Never stop living! Never stop fighting the good fight! For yourself, for your families, for humanity till the end. Losses hurt, not only me. Coaches, Family, Friends & Supporters you guys are incredible! [UFC] nothing but appreciation for the platform and all of the staff that make it happen for us.

“I’m here for a while, you will all see me in there again next year, and win lose or draw I’ll always fight until the last drop. This loss isn’t easy, it’ll take time to heal & learn from this but I promise you when I say that I’ll never be the same again. See you in 2026.”

Meanwhile, Prochazka made a strong case for another title shot after recent wins over Rountree and Hill. Pereira, who defeated Ankalaev to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title, seems destined for a clash with top contender Carlos Ulberg for the first title defense of his second reign.