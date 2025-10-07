Khalil Rountree Jr. ‘in good spirits’ following nasty TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

By Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025
Khalil Rountree Jr. reacts in the cage following his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

Former UFC title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. spoke for the first time since his KO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320.

Former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka scored one of the biggest highlights of UFC 320 when he knocked out Khalil Rountree Jr. with a left hook in their light heavyweight bout. In a back-and-forth war for as long as it lasted, Rountree was left in a pool of his own blood in a gruesome scene after an impressive showing in his last Octagon appearance.

It was a disappointing setback for Rountree, who suffered his second brutal TKO loss in a year, following his stoppage defeat to Alex Pereira last year at UFC 307. But Rountree returned to the win column by defeating Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku earlier this summer.

After a big setback at UFC 320, Rountree is in a peculiar position in the light heavyweight title picture, especially after Pereira’s win over Magomed Ankalaev. But Rountree remains undeterred from his championship pursuits.

Khalil Rountree Jr. speaks on what went wrong in KO loss at UFC 320

In a recent post to Instagram, Rountree issued his first message to his supporters since his loss at UFC 320.

“Close. So Close. I’m ok, I’m in good spirits. I’m grateful for every positive message and every comment expressing support for what I give to this sport,” Rountree began.

“To say I’ll be back is an understatement. Never stop living! Never stop fighting the good fight! For yourself, for your families, for humanity till the end. Losses hurt, not only me. Coaches, Family, Friends & Supporters you guys are incredible! [UFC] nothing but appreciation for the platform and all of the staff that make it happen for us.

“I’m here for a while, you will all see me in there again next year, and win lose or draw I’ll always fight until the last drop. This loss isn’t easy, it’ll take time to heal & learn from this but I promise you when I say that I’ll never be the same again. See you in 2026.”

Meanwhile, Prochazka made a strong case for another title shot after recent wins over Rountree and Hill. Pereira, who defeated Ankalaev to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title, seems destined for a clash with top contender Carlos Ulberg for the first title defense of his second reign.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jiri Prochazka Khalil Rountree UFC Videos

Related

Dana White presents Ronda Rousey with an award at the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Dana White reacts to Ronda Rousey's 'ripped' physique as UFC comeback rumors swirl

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025
Sean Strickland speaks during the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Khamzat Chimaev celebrating his win at UFC 319
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland calls out rising UFC middleweight for No. 1 contender fight to prove he's 'ready' to face Khamzat Chimaev

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has a top name in mind for his planned comeback fight.

Jeremy Stephens enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC Des Moines
Boxing News

Jeremy Stephens breaks social media silence after loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 82

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Jeremy Stephens’s Bare Knuckle FC showdown with Mike Perry didn’t go according to plan last weekend in Newark.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka reveals he planned to confront Ali Abdelaziz and Magomed Ankalaev over comments before UFC 320

Cole Shelton - October 6, 2025

Jiri Prochazka wasn’t pleased with Magomed Ankalaev and Ali Abdelaziz over their comments ahead of UFC 320.

Patchy Mix speaks with his opponent after his fight at UFC 320
UFC

Patchy Mix says he 'can't be upset' with 0-2 start to UFC career after big setback at UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former Bellator titleholder Patchy Mix’s UFC career couldn’t’ve started much worse after his second defeat at UFC 320.

The Rock

The Rock reflects on playing Mark Kerr despite box office flop: 'This film has changed my life'

Cole Shelton - October 6, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev enters the Octagon for his fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 320
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev issues first social media statement since stunning KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev didn’t make excuses following his stunning knockout loss to Alex Pereira in their rematch.

Alex Pereira defeats Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320
Israel Adesanya

Old Alex Pereira foe explains what went wrong for Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 6, 2025

A former rival of Alex Pereira has assessed where things fell apart for Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

Alex Pereira UFC fighter introduction
Tom Aspinall

UFC champion owns up to 'wrong' assessment of Alex Pereira's career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 6, 2025

A reigning UFC champion has admitted he didn’t get things quite right about Alex Pereira following UFC 320.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320
UFC

Cory Sandhagen isn't deterred despite UFC 320 loss against Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 6, 2025

Don’t expect Cory Sandhagen to dwell on his failed bid to capture UFC gold this past Saturday.