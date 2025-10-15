Drew Dober has rediscovered his love for MMA ahead of UFC Vancouver

UFC veteran Drew Dober has found his love for mixed martial arts again ahead of his fight against Kyle Prepolec this weekend.

For many years now, Drew Dober has been known as an action fighter that the Ultimate Fighting Championship can rely on. He will go out there and put on great fights every single time, and while he doesn’t always get his hand raised, he certainly knows how to put on a show for the fans in attendance.

RELATED: Drew Dober believes his UFC Mexico City fight should’ve been stopped earlier: “I was no longer there”

Recently, however, following a three-fight losing streak, Dober has been forced to go back to the drawing board and see what went wrong. On Saturday night, he’ll try and vault back into the win column when he goes up against Kyle Prepolec, who looked good in his last outing against Benoit Saint Denis.

In a recent interview, Dober spoke about how it feels to have changed his relationship with the sport of mixed martial arts.

Dober is ready to prove himself at UFC Vancouver

“This is an opportunity for me to show what I’m capable of still,” Dober told MMA Junkie on Tuesday not long after he arrived in Canada for fight week from his home base in Denver. “I’m getting older in my age, but I’m still super talented, feeling like a killer. Kyle gets to, unfortunately, be presented with this.”

“The pressure was taken off,” he said. “What resulted in the losing streak was the extra added pressure I put on myself to perform and prove I’m a champion. I deviated from enjoying the moments, and I had a large expectation on how I should perform. Each bigger opponent gave me problems, and they’re all talented in themselves, but now I’m back to enjoying it again.”

“In the beginning of my career, I was doing this for the love of it – this was my hobby,” Dober said. “And then it became a job, and you treat it like a job. I found success in that, but unfortunately a lot of failure, too. So now I’m getting back to treating this like a hobby again. I asked my wife, and she’s allowing me to do this again. This is just my hobby, and when I’m having fun, I play hard.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie