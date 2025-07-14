Eddie Hearn reveals talks have begun for possible Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul could legitimately happen.

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that Jake Paul is one hell of a promoter. While you may not like what he’s done in boxing thus far, especially in terms of his own career, he knows how to bring eyes to the product. ‘The Problem Child’ has been involved in several high profile bouts, most notably against Mike Tyson, with the fight being broadcast worldwide on Netflix.

In terms of what’s next, Paul hasn’t been shy in calling out the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua. While these fights would’ve been unthinkable just a few short years ago, it suddenly seems as if they could be realistic. If nothing else, that speaks volumes about Jake’s ability to promote himself.

In a recent interview, Eddie Hearn shockingly revealed that there’s actually a chance we could see Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul. No, seriously.