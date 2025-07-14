Eddie Hearn reveals talks have begun for possible Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight

By Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul could legitimately happen.

Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that Jake Paul is one hell of a promoter. While you may not like what he’s done in boxing thus far, especially in terms of his own career, he knows how to bring eyes to the product. ‘The Problem Child’ has been involved in several high profile bouts, most notably against Mike Tyson, with the fight being broadcast worldwide on Netflix.

RELATED: Dana White reacts to Jake Paul’s next boxing match going head-to-head with UFC 317

In terms of what’s next, Paul hasn’t been shy in calling out the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua. While these fights would’ve been unthinkable just a few short years ago, it suddenly seems as if they could be realistic. If nothing else, that speaks volumes about Jake’s ability to promote himself.

In a recent interview, Eddie Hearn shockingly revealed that there’s actually a chance we could see Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul. No, seriously.

Hearn discusses Joshua vs Paul

“Yeah (there have been discussions), I was with his excellency yesterday, obviously he’d met Jake Paul, I think he would like to do it, you know, but it’s mad enough to happen,” Hearn told Pro Boxing Fans.

“It’s not something we expected, it’s not something we’re targeting, if it’s offered to us I would be shocked if AJ didn’t accept it, why wouldn’t you?

“The plan for us is to fight Tyson Fury next year, if we can squeeze in Jake Paul along the way and you guys want AJ to end this whole process, he’ll gladly do it,” Hearn continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you believe this will actually happen? Let us know your thoughts on it, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Eddie Hearn Isaac Cruz Jake Paul

Related

Ilia Topuria, Jake Paul, UFC 317

Jake Paul promoter claims latest fight did better 'numbers' than UFC 317, but fans are skeptical

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Julio Cesar Chavez

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by ICE, faces deportation just days after loss to Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2025

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by ICE as he faces deportation back to Mexico.

Eddie Hearn
Eddie Hearn

Former UFC star inks deal with Eddie Hearn to pursue boxing career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 3, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has announced the signing of a retired UFC fighter.

Jake Paul, boxing
Jake Paul

WATCH | Jake Paul bails on interview after getting roasted for his boxing ability

BJ Penn Staff - June 27, 2025

Jake Paul does not take kindly to criticism of his boxing skill.

Dana White, Jake Paul, UFC 317, MMA
Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to Jake Paul's next boxing match going head-to-head with UFC 317

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Dana White will have some competition when UFC 317 goes down in Las Vegas this Saturday. On the same night, Jake Paul is set to meet Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Noche UFC

Dana White answers big question regarding Canelo vs. Crawford and Noche UFC

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025
Dana White Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White caught in middle of scuffle between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White found himself in-between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford during a heated moment.

Darren Till, UFC, Misfits Boxing 21
Darren Till

Darren Till shares boxing hitlist ahead of potential return

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2025

Former UFC sensation Darren Till has shared a list of potential opponents for him to face in his boxing return.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing
Jake Paul

Mike Perry issues warning to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr regarding Jake Paul’s boxing power

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2025

BKFC star Mike Perry has issued a warning to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr regarding the surprising power of his former foe Jake Paul.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, boxing
Vasyl Lomachenko

Vasiliy Lomachenko announces retirement from boxing

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

Vasiliy Lomachenko is done with professional boxing.