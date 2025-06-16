UFC Atlanta salaries revealed: Rose Namajunas leads the way at $500k, as 12 fighters earn over 6 figures
The UFC was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday for UFC Atlanta, where a welterweight fight headlined the card.
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defeated Joaquin Buckley in the main event to pull off the upset. The co-main event saw former strawweight champ Rose Namajunas defeating Miranda Maverick at flyweight.
Following the event, the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission confirmed salaries for UFC Atlanta to MMA Fighting, with Namajunas leading all fighters on the card.
Rose Namajunas made $500k for her win over Maverick, which was well above the highest amount of money earned on the card. Maverick, meanwhile, got paid $125,000.
Usman came in at second at $300k for his decision win over Buckley in the main event. Michael Chiesa, who defeated Court McGee earlier in the night, also made $300k for his win, but his payday included a $150,000 win bonus, while Usman had a flat payday.
In total, 13 fighters made over $100,000, which is half of the fighters. The lowest-earning fighter on the card was Rodolfo Bellato, who made just $12,000 for his no-contest against Paul Craig.
It should be noted that this is just the disclosed pay, meaning it doesn’t include any discretionary bonuses that might’ve been paid by the UFC.
UFC Atlanta Salaries:
- Kamaru Usman: $300,000, no win bonus
Joaquin Buckley: $150,000
Rose Namajunas: $500,000 — $250,000 to show, $250,000 to win
Miranda Maverick: $125,000
Edmen Shabazyan: $186,000 — $93,000 to show, $93,000 to win
Andre Petroski: $100,000
Raoni Barcelos: $102,000 — $51,000 to show, $51,000 to win
Cody Garbrandt: $275,000
Mansur Abdul-Malik: $28,000 — $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win
Cody Brundage: $65,000
Alonzo Menifield: $250,000 — $125,000 to show, $125,000 to win
Oumar Sy: $26,000
Rodolfo Bellato: $12,000
Paul Craig: $125,000
Michael Chiesa: $300,000 — $150,000 to show, $150,000 to win
Court McGee: $83,000
Malcolm Wellmaker: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
Kris Moutinho: $14,000
Jose Ochoa: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Cody Durden: $63,000
Ricky Simon: $166,000 — $83,000 to show, $83,000 to win
Cameron Smotherman: $14,000
Phil Rowe: $110,000 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win
Ange Loosa: $30,000
Jamey-Lyn Horth: $50,000 — $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win
Vanessa Demopoulos: $65,000
