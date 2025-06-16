UFC Atlanta salaries revealed: Rose Namajunas leads the way at $500k, as 12 fighters earn over 6 figures

The UFC was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday for UFC Atlanta, where a welterweight fight headlined the card.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defeated Joaquin Buckley in the main event to pull off the upset. The co-main event saw former strawweight champ Rose Namajunas defeating Miranda Maverick at flyweight.

Following the event, the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission confirmed salaries for UFC Atlanta to MMA Fighting, with Namajunas leading all fighters on the card.

Rose Namajunas made $500k for her win over Maverick, which was well above the highest amount of money earned on the card. Maverick, meanwhile, got paid $125,000.

Usman came in at second at $300k for his decision win over Buckley in the main event. Michael Chiesa, who defeated Court McGee earlier in the night, also made $300k for his win, but his payday included a $150,000 win bonus, while Usman had a flat payday.

In total, 13 fighters made over $100,000, which is half of the fighters. The lowest-earning fighter on the card was Rodolfo Bellato, who made just $12,000 for his no-contest against Paul Craig.

It should be noted that this is just the disclosed pay, meaning it doesn’t include any discretionary bonuses that might’ve been paid by the UFC.