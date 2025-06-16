UFC Atlanta salaries revealed: Rose Namajunas leads the way at $500k, as 12 fighters earn over 6 figures

By Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025

The UFC was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday for UFC Atlanta, where a welterweight fight headlined the card.

Rose Namajunas, UFC Atlanta

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defeated Joaquin Buckley in the main event to pull off the upset. The co-main event saw former strawweight champ Rose Namajunas defeating Miranda Maverick at flyweight.

Following the event, the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission confirmed salaries for UFC Atlanta to MMA Fighting, with Namajunas leading all fighters on the card.

Rose Namajunas made $500k for her win over Maverick, which was well above the highest amount of money earned on the card. Maverick, meanwhile, got paid $125,000.

Usman came in at second at $300k for his decision win over Buckley in the main event. Michael Chiesa, who defeated Court McGee earlier in the night, also made $300k for his win, but his payday included a $150,000 win bonus, while Usman had a flat payday.

In total, 13 fighters made over $100,000, which is half of the fighters. The lowest-earning fighter on the card was Rodolfo Bellato, who made just $12,000 for his no-contest against Paul Craig.

It should be noted that this is just the disclosed pay, meaning it doesn’t include any discretionary bonuses that might’ve been paid by the UFC.

UFC Atlanta Salaries:

  • Kamaru Usman: $300,000, no win bonus

  • Joaquin Buckley: $150,000

  • Rose Namajunas: $500,000 — $250,000 to show, $250,000 to win

  • Miranda Maverick: $125,000

  • Edmen Shabazyan: $186,000 — $93,000 to show, $93,000 to win

  • Andre Petroski: $100,000

  • Raoni Barcelos: $102,000 — $51,000 to show, $51,000 to win

  • Cody Garbrandt: $275,000

  • Mansur Abdul-Malik: $28,000 — $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win

  • Cody Brundage: $65,000

  • Alonzo Menifield: $250,000 — $125,000 to show, $125,000 to win

  • Oumar Sy: $26,000

  • Rodolfo Bellato: $12,000

  • Paul Craig: $125,000

  • Michael Chiesa: $300,000 — $150,000 to show, $150,000 to win

  • Court McGee: $83,000

  • Malcolm Wellmaker: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

  • Kris Moutinho: $14,000

  • Jose Ochoa: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

  • Cody Durden: $63,000

  • Ricky Simon: $166,000 — $83,000 to show, $83,000 to win

  • Cameron Smotherman: $14,000

  • Phil Rowe: $110,000 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

  • Ange Loosa: $30,000

  • Jamey-Lyn Horth: $50,000 — $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

  • Vanessa Demopoulos: $65,000

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

