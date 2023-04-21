UFC Vegas 71: ‘Pavlovich vs. Blaydes’ Weigh-In Results – 2 Fighters Miss Weight

UFC Vegas 71 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, April 22nd at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The weigh-ins took place at the the UFC host hotel in ‘Sin City’.

Headlining the event will be top ranked heavyweights Sergei Pavlovich (17-1 MMA) vs. Curtis Blaydes (17-3 MMA).

Pavlovich, 30, will enter the Octagon boasting 5 wins in a row, the latest coming via way of TKO against Tai Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) in December of last year.

Blaydes, 32, will be entering the cage having won his last 3 fights, most recently defeating Tom Aspinall (12-3 MMA) via TKO in July of last year.

The co-main event will feature Brad Tavares (19-8 MMA) vs. Bruno Silva (22-8 MMA) in a middleweight match-up.

Tavares, 35, will be attempting to get back in the win column after his unanimous decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis (19-2 MMA) at UFC 276 in July of 2022.

Silva, 33, has had two losses in a row entering the Octagon, to Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) in March of 2022 and to Gerald Meerschaert (35-16 MMA) in August of that same year.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Sergei Pavlovich (260.5) vs. Curtis Blaydes ( 262.5)

Brad Tavares (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5 )

Iasmin Lucindo (126) vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez (126)

Jeremiah Wells (171) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Ricky Glenn (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155.5)

Rani Yahya (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)

Karol Rosa (144.5) vs. Norma Dumont (145)

Mohammad Usman (239.5) vs. Junior Tafa (252)

Francis Marshall (146) vs. William Gomis (147) **

Priscila Cachoeira (130) * vs. Karine Silva (126)

Brady Hiestand (136) vs. Danaa Batgerel (136)

* Priscila Cachoeira missed weight by 4lbs

** William Gomis misses weight by 1 lb

