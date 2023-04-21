UFC Vegas 71: ‘Pavlovich vs. Blaydes’ Weigh-In Results – 2 Fighters Miss Weight
UFC Vegas 71 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, April 22nd at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The weigh-ins took place at the the UFC host hotel in ‘Sin City’.
Headlining the event will be top ranked heavyweights Sergei Pavlovich (17-1 MMA) vs. Curtis Blaydes (17-3 MMA).
Pavlovich, 30, will enter the Octagon boasting 5 wins in a row, the latest coming via way of TKO against Tai Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) in December of last year.
Blaydes, 32, will be entering the cage having won his last 3 fights, most recently defeating Tom Aspinall (12-3 MMA) via TKO in July of last year.
The co-main event will feature Brad Tavares (19-8 MMA) vs. Bruno Silva (22-8 MMA) in a middleweight match-up.
Tavares, 35, will be attempting to get back in the win column after his unanimous decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis (19-2 MMA) at UFC 276 in July of 2022.
Silva, 33, has had two losses in a row entering the Octagon, to Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) in March of 2022 and to Gerald Meerschaert (35-16 MMA) in August of that same year.
The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:
Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
- Sergei Pavlovich (260.5) vs. Curtis Blaydes ( 262.5)
- Brad Tavares (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)
- Bobby Green (156) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5 )
- Iasmin Lucindo (126) vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez (126)
- Jeremiah Wells (171) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
- Ricky Glenn (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155.5)
- Rani Yahya (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)
- Karol Rosa (144.5) vs. Norma Dumont (145)
- Mohammad Usman (239.5) vs. Junior Tafa (252)
- Francis Marshall (146) vs. William Gomis (147)**
- Priscila Cachoeira (130)* vs. Karine Silva (126)
- Brady Hiestand (136) vs. Danaa Batgerel (136)
* Priscila Cachoeira missed weight by 4lbs
** William Gomis misses weight by 1 lb
Will you be watching tomorrow night? Who are your picks for the wins?
