Alex Pereira shares prediction for Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree at UFC Baku

By Cole Shelton - June 18, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has shared his prediction for Saturday’s UFC Baku main event.

Alex Pereira

The main event of UFC Baku sees Jamahal Hill taking on Khalil Rountree in a pivotal light heavyweight bout. Both men are looking to get back into the win column, and both were knocked out by Pereira.

Given that Alex Pereira has fought both, he will be paying attention to the UFC Baku main event. But, he believes Rountree will likely get his hand raised as he thinks he is the better fighter.

“They’re both great fighters and well-rounded. I fought them both, so I can say something more accurate,” Pereira said to the UFC. “They’re both dangerous, but I think (judging) by my fight against Khalil, I see him having some advantage against Jamahal. That’s my opinion.”

Rountree enters UFC Baku as the -118 favorite while Hill is a -102 underdog, so Pereira agrees with the oddsmakers that Rountree will return to the win column and defeat Hill on Saturday night.

Khalil Rountree is coming off a TKO loss to Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title. Jamahal Hill, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak, losing to Jiri Prochazka by knockout and Pereira by knockout.

Alex Pereira is focusing on a rematch with Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira is coming off a decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev, and he is looking to get revenge.

Pereira says the rematch is his focus, and he is hoping it happens later this year.

“[A rematch] is my focus, that’s what I want, and that will happen,” Pereira said to UFC Brasil. “I don’t know [when], we haven’t spoken, but around October. It could be September, October, November. It doesn’t matter to me. That date is perfect for me… A few different things, but details. It’s not like I’ll completely change my game. No. It’s the same thing, but fixing some techniques.”

Pereira is 12-3 as a pro and coming off the loss to Ankalaev to lose his light heavyweight title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill Khalil Rountree UFC

