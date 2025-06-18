Alex Pereira shares prediction for Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree at UFC Baku

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has shared his prediction for Saturday’s UFC Baku main event.

The main event of UFC Baku sees Jamahal Hill taking on Khalil Rountree in a pivotal light heavyweight bout. Both men are looking to get back into the win column, and both were knocked out by Pereira.

Given that Alex Pereira has fought both, he will be paying attention to the UFC Baku main event. But, he believes Rountree will likely get his hand raised as he thinks he is the better fighter.

“They’re both great fighters and well-rounded. I fought them both, so I can say something more accurate,” Pereira said to the UFC. “They’re both dangerous, but I think (judging) by my fight against Khalil, I see him having some advantage against Jamahal. That’s my opinion.”

Rountree enters UFC Baku as the -118 favorite while Hill is a -102 underdog, so Pereira agrees with the oddsmakers that Rountree will return to the win column and defeat Hill on Saturday night.

Khalil Rountree is coming off a TKO loss to Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title. Jamahal Hill, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak, losing to Jiri Prochazka by knockout and Pereira by knockout.