Khabib Nurmagomedov fires back at Conor McGregor over “street fight” diss

The ongoing feud between UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor continued today on social media.

The bitter rivals most recent exchange surrounded some comments made by ‘The Eagle’ during Friday’s UFC 249 press conference in Las Vegas. Following a heated staredown with soon to be opponent Tony Ferguson, where the undefeated Russian appeared to lose his cool by kicking the Americans belt, Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke to ESPN where he revealed the reason behind his actions.

“Honestly, when I go to the press conference I think I want to be nice. You know I don’t want to go crazy. You know? But, when he talk about street fight, I go a little bit… A little bit crazy, yes.” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “Because this guy never fight in street. What are you talking about? Who? You know, I have a lot of fight in street. This guy never fight. Because in America, you cannot fight in street. But I grew up in Dagestan, everyday I fight in the street. You talk about street fight?”

Khabib Nurmagomedov continued:

“Because people don’t understand. Maybe people think I am like him from America. But I am not from America. You know? I am from Dagestan and we fight all the time here. Like in school, like in everywhere. Gym. Like I have a lot of fights in street and when he talk about street fight, I no understand. This guy never fight in street.”

Today, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor took exception to Khabib’s recent comments and taunted the promotions reigning lightweight champion with the following post on Twitter.

Shortly after, Khabib Nurmagomedov would responds to McGregor with the following:

McGregor took the final jab with this offering:

UFC President Dana White has stated his intention of booking Conor McGregor in a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, this if the undefeated ‘Eagle’ can get past Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

However, Team Nurmagomedov recently revealed that the only way they will accept a rematch with McGregor is if he fights and defeats Justin Gaethje first.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 8, 2020