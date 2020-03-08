Conor McGregor trashes “convicted steroid cheat” Islam Makhachev for anti-women’s MMA comments

UFC superstar Conor McGregor trashed fellow lightweight Islam Makhachev for the comments he made about women’s MMA following UFC 248.

Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on an absolute barnburner in the co-main event of the evening, with Zhang emerging as the champion via split decision after an all-out war. Following the fight, Makhachev took to his Twitter to write that “this is not a women’s sport.” The tweet was later deleted, but fans were able to screen-cap it before he ditched it. McGregor saw the screen-cap, and he didn’t like it.

Evidently, McGregor was not happy with the disgusting comments made by Makhachev. On Sunday, McGregor took to Twitter to trash Makhachev for his anti-women’s MMA comments, calling him a “convicted steroid cheat” among other things.

An absolute cretin. A Convicted Steroid cheat that will do anything to avoid impact and stall a fight, and then talks down on one of the greatest exchanges of combat ever produced by our female combatants.

These little gremlins! It’s back on. Filthy rats.

Shame on the game. https://t.co/JddPD4pio7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 8, 2020

Remember, Makhachev is a friend and teammate of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is McGregor’s biggest rival. McGregor has never gotten along with anyone in Team Nurmagomedov and Makhachev is among that group. Of course, McGregor wasn’t the only one unhappy with Makhachev’s comments, as fans and media were all over the Russian after the hateful tweet he released at UFC 248.

McGregor can try to get some revenge for both Zhang and Jedrzejczyk, as well as the other UFC women’s fighters if he is able to get his hands on Makhachev’s teammate Nurmagomedov later this year. That’s what McGregor is currently waiting and hoping for, a title shot. If he does end up fighting Nurmagomedov in a rematch, expect him to take some more shots at Makhachev along the way.

