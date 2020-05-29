Dana White has not spoken to Conor McGregor but has some advice for the Irishman

UFC President Dana White has chimed in after former two-division champion Conor McGregor recently “accepted” a fight with Anderson Silva.

Following McGregor’s recent Twitter rants regarding who is the current GOAT of MMA, the Irishman received a challenge from former middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

‘The Spider’, who McGregor had initially pegged as number one on his list but later changed to number two, challenged the 31-year-old product of Ireland on Instagram.

“I have immense admiration for the great athlete that Conor is and I believe that a super fight would go down in the history of the sport, neither of us need to prove anything to anyone; I believe that fans of the UFC and of this sport would like to watch this great martial arts spectacle, it would be fantastic to test my martial arts skills against him!!”

Conor McGregor was quick to accept Anderson Silva’s challenge, leaving many fans and analysts to wonder if the promotion would consider making the matchup.

However, according to UFC President Dana White, he has not spoken with McGregor at all in regards to his Octagon return.

“Conor and I have not talked about fighting,” White told ESPN. “If you’re Conor, sitting at home, everybody is calling you out, in every weight division. Who’s next? I’m waiting for [heavyweight] Daniel Cormier to call him out, you know? Conor, his personality, he’s going to respond to that.”

Conor McGregor has recently flirted with the idea of fighting a number of opponents including Oscar De La Hoya, Justin Gaethje and now Anderson Silva.

Despite McGregor’s obvious thirst for action, Dana White shared some advice for the ‘Notorious’ former two-division champ.

“I think what Conor needs to do is sit back and let these fights start rolling out. Obviously, the most important division is the 155-pound division. See what plays out.”

Conor McGregor made his highly anticipated Octagon return in emphatic fashion at January’s UFC 246 event, scoring a 40-second knockout victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

By the sounds of things, Dana White is hoping to have McGregor sit on the sidelines until the dust is settled between current lightweight title holders Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov. That title unification bout is currently slated for September.

What would you like to see come next for former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 28, 2020