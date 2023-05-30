UFC veteran Matt Brown sounds off on “coked up bum” Conor McGregor: “All that money don’t make you not a bum”
UFC veteran Matt Brown has hit back at Conor McGregor as the two continue to engage in a war of words on social media.
Courtesy of his knockout win over Court McGee, Matt Brown now holds the record for most KOs in UFC history alongside Derrick Lewis. It’s a record that, in many ways, isn’t surprising given the style he’s presented to us all over the years.
After the result, Conor McGregor made it known that he’d be interested in taking that crown away from Brown. After Matt suggested he fights him for it, the Irishman laughed him off.
As you can imagine, ‘The Immortal’ didn’t take too kindly to that when responding in a recent interview.
“With Conor, I just want the red panty night, right? That’s all I give a f—k about,” Brown said. “He’s a nobody, to be honest, in my opinion,” Brown said. “He was amazing, I give him all the props for all that he did. At this point, he’s a bum.
Brown vs McGregor
“You can headline that, and it won’t be bulls—t,” he continued. “Conor, I think he’s lost like four or his last five. He hasn’t f—king done nothing. Everything you see, it’s him drinking or getting coked up, or he’s juiced out of his mind. That’s f—king bum life to me. All that money don’t make you not a bum. You’re still a bum to me, bro. When you step in the cage, you’re still a f—king bum to me.”
It’s a strange match-up, but we kind of want to see it.
Would you be interested in seeing Matt Brown vs Conor McGregor? Who would you back to win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
