UFC Raleigh Results: Curtis Blaydes TKO’s Junior Dos Santos (VIDEO)

Tonight’s UFC Fight Night 166 event is headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Junior Dos Santos taking on Curtis Blaydes.

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Dos Santos (21-6 MMA), will enter tonight’s main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Francis Ngannou in June. Prior to the setback, ‘JDS’ had put together a three-fight win streak, which included victories over Blagoy Ivanov, Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis.

Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes (12-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 242.

Round one of the UFC Raleigh main event begins and both fighters seem happy to stand and trade early. Good shots from both men. ‘JDS’ with a good uppercut and a left. Blaydes replies with a nice right hand. He shoots for a takedown but Junior Dos Santos defends. Another shot is defended by the former champ. A good right hand lands for Curtis Blaydes. He shoots in again but ‘JDS’ says no. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Curtis Blaydes comes forward early. He lands an uppercut that appears to stun ‘JDS’. The Brazilian moves back and throws an uppercut that misses. Blaydes counters with a right hand and rocks Dos Santos. He follows up with a combination and ‘JDS’ is in all sorts of trouble. Knees and punches now. The referee has no choice but to step in and call the fight.

Official UFC Raleigh Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Junior Dos Santos via TKO at 1:06 of Round 2

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 25, 2020