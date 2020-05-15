Conor McGregor makes shocking promise to Mike Tyson: “I will beat Floyd. I promise my life on it!”

Conor McGregor took to Twitter earlier tonight to thank Mike Tyson, this after ‘Iron Mike’ praised ‘Notorious’ for his efforts against Floyd Mayweather.

Although McGregor ultimately went on to lose his first career boxing match to Mayweather in their blockbuster fight in August of 2017, Tyson still had nothing but praise for the Irishman.

According to the former heavyweight world champion in Tyson, McGregor’s ability to not only last ten rounds with the best boxer in the world but also make the fight competitive, solidified the fact that he belongs in the squared circle.

Conor McGregor responded to Tyson’s praise an hour ago on social media with a stunning promise for the future.

Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd.

I promise my life on it.

It is great to see you back Iron Mike ❤️ https://t.co/NDrVnEaukm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2020

“Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd. I promise my life on it. It is great to see you back Iron Mike.”

As seen above, McGregor went as far as to “promise his life” on the fact the he will defeat Floyd Mayweather in their rematch. If and when that blockbuster rematch comes to fruition remains to be seen.

As noted by McGregor, Mike Tyson recently revealed that he will be returning to the squared circle for some charity exhibition matches. Shortly following Iron Mike’s announcement, Tyson’s longtime rival in Evander Holyfield also took to social media where he expressed his desire to compete again.

As for Conor McGregor, the Irishman was most recently seen in competition at January’s UFC 246 event, where he needed just 40-seconds to dispose of perennial lightweight contender Donald Cerrone.

What do you think of Conor McGregor promising on his life that he will defeat Floyd Mayweather in a rematch sometime in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 14, 2020