Tito Ortiz reacts to Alberto Del Rio win being overturned

Tito Ortiz is not happy that his recent win over Alberto Del Rio has been overturned.

Ortiz and Del Rio fought in the Combate Americas cage in late 2019. Ortiz wagered his UFC title on the matchup, while Del Rio promised to give his WWE belt to Ortiz in defeat. In the end, it was Ortiz that walked away with a new belt, as he defeated Del Rio via first-round submission.

Unfortunately, that win has now been undone.

On Wednesday night, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation overturned his win for reasons that are not yet clear.

“The results of the fight were changed pending further investigation,” TDLR spokesperson Tela Mange said in an email to MMA Fighting.

Ortiz, as you might expect, is furious about this development, and issued a response on his official Instagram page.

“This is a BS claim that will get overturned,” Ortiz wrote. “I promise you all. Sad way to get attention at my expense.”

With his win over Del Rio, Tito Ortiz moved onto a three-fight streak, as he also recently finished Chuck Liddell by knockout and Chael Sonnen by submission — both in the first round. Regrettably for him, that streak has now been downgraded to two.

Ortiz’s defeat of Del Rio, who is also an executive for Combate Americas, marked the first obligation on a three-fight contract.

Stay tuned for more information on the TDLR’s mysterious decision to overturn this Tito Ortiz win as details emerge.

