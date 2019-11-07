Tito Ortiz and Alberto El Patron have an interesting bet for their upcoming fight

On December 7, former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will square off with former WWE star Alberto Del Rio, now known as Alberto El Patron.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Ortiz revealed that he is betting his UFC belt in hopes of claiming a WWE belt too.

“I want to put my belt up just because I’m a huge WWE fan, and I’ve always wanted a heavyweight world title. I’ve always wanted that heavyweight world title. I mean, I remember back in the day watching Hulk Hogan carrying the world title, being the world champion, to Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock,’ being the world champion. I was like, ‘Man, if I ever had the opportunity to go to the WWE, I know I can be world champion, too.’”

El Patron is in agreement with Ortiz and thought that betting their belts was a great idea, although he does question his opponent’s intelligence.

“To be honest, that’s a fantastic idea. I know he’s not too bright, but in this one, it was his idea,” Patron said. “He came up with the idea, and it’s a fantastic one. I wish it would have been me that said, ‘Hey let’s put the titles on the line.’”

While Ortiz is convinced he’s going to claim both belts, he is less than convinced with El Patron’s fighting ability. Ortiz said he is willing to donate a handsome sum to charity if his opponent can make it past the first round.

“Alberto Del Rio picked me to compete against. He picked the wrong person to compete against,” Ortiz said.

“If he can get past the first round, I told him I’ll donate $50,000 to his charity. This guy don’t understand who he’s fighting. I’m an animal.

“When that cage is locked, you guys are gonna be turning on the Discovery Channel on pay-per-view, because I’m gonna be a vicious lion that hasn’t eaten in a long time. And this lion’s gonna roar.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/7/2019.