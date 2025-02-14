Andre Petroski says he’s “confident no matter where” his UFC Vegas 102 fight goes againt Rodolfo Vieira

Andre Petroski has been saying he wants to prove he’s the best grappler in the UFC and his latest fight is a chance to further prove that.

Petroski is set to take on Rodolfo Vieira at UFC Vegas 102 in an intriguing matchup. It’s a fight that Petroski has wanted and asked about, and he’s thrilled the bout is taking place.

“Thrilled. On paper, specifically with jiu-jitsu, he’s got the biggest resume… The two losses he has are not bad losses,” Petroski said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He has pulled out some squeaky wins against some not top-10 guys, so he’s done well for himself. He’s been exposed a little bit but has pulled off some victories, too. It’s a good matchup and where we are at in our careers, we are in the same spot, so it makes sense.”

Although Petroski wants to prove he’s the best grappler, he knows he has a massive advantage on the feet. But, Petroski is still expecting the fight to hit the mat at some point.

“I feel confident no matter where it goes. Look, we aren’t going to have a 15-minute fight and there won’t be some grappling exchanges. But, I feel like I have the advantage on the feet,” Petroski said.