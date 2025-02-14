Andre Petroski says he’s “confident no matter where” his UFC Vegas 102 fight goes againt Rodolfo Vieira
Andre Petroski has been saying he wants to prove he’s the best grappler in the UFC and his latest fight is a chance to further prove that.
Petroski is set to take on Rodolfo Vieira at UFC Vegas 102 in an intriguing matchup. It’s a fight that Petroski has wanted and asked about, and he’s thrilled the bout is taking place.
“Thrilled. On paper, specifically with jiu-jitsu, he’s got the biggest resume… The two losses he has are not bad losses,” Petroski said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He has pulled out some squeaky wins against some not top-10 guys, so he’s done well for himself. He’s been exposed a little bit but has pulled off some victories, too. It’s a good matchup and where we are at in our careers, we are in the same spot, so it makes sense.”
Although Petroski wants to prove he’s the best grappler, he knows he has a massive advantage on the feet. But, Petroski is still expecting the fight to hit the mat at some point.
“I feel confident no matter where it goes. Look, we aren’t going to have a 15-minute fight and there won’t be some grappling exchanges. But, I feel like I have the advantage on the feet,” Petroski said.
Andre Petroski is confident he can finish Rodolfo Vieira at UFC Vegas 102
Andre Petroski is confident no matter where the fight goes, and he believes he will pull off the upset and beat Rodolfo Vieira at UFC Vegas 102.
Petroski knows Vieira has cardio issues so the longer the fight goes, the better it is for him. But, he expects to get a stoppage in over Vieira in a statement-making win.
“As a fighter, it always gives you confidence, that if it goes the distance, the advantage is in your favor… The beginning of the fight will be striking, but it’s only a matter of time before he either gets tired or hurt and will resort back to grappling, and that will lead to the finish,” Petroski said.
Should Petroski get the stoppage win at UFC Vegas 102, the hope is to get a ranked opponent or Bo Nickal next.
“This fight sets me up perfectly for a top-15 guy or a big-name opponent… The (Bo Nickal) fight has to happen, everyone knows I’ve called him out,” Petroski concluded.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Andre Petroski UFC