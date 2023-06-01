Colby Covington hopes to lineup a fight with Conor McGregor after dethroning Leon Edwards: “I have nothing but respect and admiration”

By Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023

Colby Covington has expressed interest in a potential fight with Conor McGregor if he’s able to get past Leon Edwards.

Colby Covington

Later this year, Colby Covington is expected to challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. In doing so, he will attempt to become the undisputed champion at 170 pounds for the very first time.

RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON BLASTS LEON EDWARDS FOR TURNING DOWN TITLE FIGHT IN LONDON: “THE DISRESPECT HE HAS TOWARDS HIS OWN PEOPLE IS DISGUSTING”

‘Chaos’ hasn’t fought inside the Octagon since defeating Jorge Masvidal over a year ago. Despite that, he’s managed to talk his way into another shot at the gold, with UFC president Dana White even defending the decision.

In terms of what could happen beyond that, though, it’s anyone’s guess – but if it were up to Covington, he’d be going down the route of a Conor McGregor superfight.

“He’s a great fighter, a history-maker,” Covington said. “He’s made history multiple times. Knocking out José Aldo in six (13) seconds was one of the most incredible things that’s ever happened in the UFC. The things he’s done in the sport, no one’s ever been able to do.

Covington praises McGregor

“Conor’s the ultimate showman and he’s the ultimate businessman. I love what Conor’s done. I hope to be able to cross paths with him and fight him someday after I win this world title against Leon ‘Edwardscissorhands’ from the UK. That could be my next fight in line. I have nothing but respect and admiration for Conor for what he’s done in this sport. He’s made it possible for every fighter.”

Quotes via MMA News

Whatever happens, you can bet Colby will continue to make headlines for a long time to come.

Do you expect to see Colby Covington vs Conor McGregor at some point in the future? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Colby Covington Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou, UFC

Chael Sonnen discusses the UFC’s heavyweight landscape following Francis Ngannou’s departure to PFL: “Francis has never drawn”

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023
Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says the UFC cut out his reply to Conor McGregor in viral “You’ll do what you're told” clip on TUF 31

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023

Michael Chandler has claimed that the UFC cut out his reply to Conor McGregor during their opening exchange on The Ultimate Fighter.

Francis Ngannou, UFC 270, Ciryl Gane
Francis Ngannou

Coach shares incredible story of Francis Ngannou defying the odds in UFC title fight with Ciryl Gane: “There’s a certain profoundness in having the courage to step off that cliff”

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023

Coach Dewey Cooper has taken a look back at Francis Ngannou’s title triumph over Ciryl Gane back at UFC 270.

Jim Miller
Jim Miller

Jim Miller admits he is surprised that Jared Gordon accepted a fight with him at UFC Vegas 74 after being knocked out in April

Cole Shelton - May 31, 2023

Jim Miller says he was close to not fighting at UFC Vegas 74.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287, UFC
Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France calls Israel Adesanya's KO win over Alex Pereira "one of the biggest sporting moments of our generation"

Cole Shelton - May 31, 2023

Kai Kara-France says Israel Adesanya’s KO win over Alex Pereira will go down as one of the biggest moments in sports history.

Tim Elliott

Tim Elliott explains why he went public with accusations that Gina Mazany cheated on him with Kevin Croom

Cole Shelton - May 31, 2023
Jake Paul

Jake Paul offers brutal thoughts on Conor McGregor's Netflix series: "I don't think being an alcoholic is inspiring"

Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2023

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul seemingly isn’t a fan of McGregor Forever.

Jared Cannonier, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Jared Cannonier interested in "fun fight" with Khamzat Chimaev if he beats Marvin Vettori

Cole Shelton - May 31, 2023

Jared Cannonier is open to being the first-ranked middleweight to fight Khamzat Chimaev.

Joe Rogan, Yair Rodriguez, UFC 290, UFC
UFC

UFC commentator Joe Rogan heaps praise on interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez: “He is f**king wicked”

Susan Cox - May 31, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is heaping praise on interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, Jan Blachowicz, UFC, UFC 291
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier warns Alex Pereira not to stand and trade with Jan Blachowicz: “I have seen Błachowicz almost decapitate guys”

Susan Cox - May 31, 2023

Daniel Cormier is warning Alex Pereira not to stand and trade with Jan Blachowicz.