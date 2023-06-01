Colby Covington hopes to lineup a fight with Conor McGregor after dethroning Leon Edwards: “I have nothing but respect and admiration”

Colby Covington has expressed interest in a potential fight with Conor McGregor if he’s able to get past Leon Edwards.

Later this year, Colby Covington is expected to challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. In doing so, he will attempt to become the undisputed champion at 170 pounds for the very first time.

RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON BLASTS LEON EDWARDS FOR TURNING DOWN TITLE FIGHT IN LONDON: “THE DISRESPECT HE HAS TOWARDS HIS OWN PEOPLE IS DISGUSTING”

‘Chaos’ hasn’t fought inside the Octagon since defeating Jorge Masvidal over a year ago. Despite that, he’s managed to talk his way into another shot at the gold, with UFC president Dana White even defending the decision.

In terms of what could happen beyond that, though, it’s anyone’s guess – but if it were up to Covington, he’d be going down the route of a Conor McGregor superfight.

“He’s a great fighter, a history-maker,” Covington said. “He’s made history multiple times. Knocking out José Aldo in six (13) seconds was one of the most incredible things that’s ever happened in the UFC. The things he’s done in the sport, no one’s ever been able to do.