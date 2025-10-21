Ciryl Gane reveals mindset change after Jon Jones loss: ‘It’s different than before’

By Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025
Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane made a major change to his mindset after he lost to Jon Jones in the first round for the heavyweight title.

Gane was fighting for the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight title for the second time, but for the second time, he came up short. After the first round submission loss to Jones, Gane realized he had to make some major changes if he was going to be a UFC champion when it’s all said and done.

“When I started the fight, I was not there,” Gane said on UFC 321 Countdown. “I was absent. And, unfortnately, I made a mistake and what is done is done. After my loss against Jones, a lot of things changed. More questions. ‘Why did you do that? Do you really want that?’ Now, it’s different than before. This was my mindset: revenge. This is exactly what we did for UFC Paris.”

As Ciryl Gane noted, he had to make a mental change, which seemed to work. Since the loss to Jones, he has won two straight fights and will now get a third chance at becoming UFC champion when he takes on Tom Aspinall in the main event of UFC 321.

Ciryl Gane focused on becoming the UFC heavyweight champion

With Gane changing his mindset, he also changed his training to make sure he’s as ready as possible.

Gane trained with high-level grapplers and strikers for this fight to help him get ready for Aspinall at UFC 321. With that, Gane has plenty of confidence that he will be able to pull off the upset and become the heavyweight champion.

“I put everything I can do for this title shot. For no regrets,” Gane concluded. “This is the most important thing. I want this like I never wanted before. I don’t want to have any regret, that is why I did all I could for this (fight). UFC 321, I win this fight.”

