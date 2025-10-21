Sergio Pettis on Patchy Mix UFC 320 loss: “I feel for Patch”

By Dylan Bowker - October 21, 2025
Patchy Mix UFC 320 loss

Sergio Pettis has a history with Patchy Mix and weighed in on the former Bellator MMA champion taking his second loss in the UFC at UFC 320. Patchy Mix actually finished Pettis to claim the Bellator strap, with Mix entering the UFC with the backing of some tremendous hype. Now he is 0-2 in the UFC, and while Mix fell short to Jakub Wikłacz by way of split decision, in some people’s eyes, that bout verdict was on the controversial side.

When asked for his particular thoughts on that Mix fight at UFC 320 and if he was able to catch it, considering his return travel plans from his own emphatic win under the PFL umbrella vs. Magomed Magomedov, which was also on October 4th, Pettis said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, I was actually traveling back home. So around that time, I was on a flight to Paris and I missed the fight. Didn’t get to see most of the card. I actually got to see just the Merab [Dvalishvili] versus Cory Sandhagen fight. Thankfully my wife FaceTimed me and I got to see it over FaceTime. But yeah, other than that, I didn’t get to see any of the card.”

“I got to go and watch that fight. I want to see how Patchy did. I heard the same thing. It was definitely controversial. Like it could have gone either way. But obviously, you know, the other guy [Jakub Wikłacz] got it. I feel for Patch. You know, it’s hard to go in another organization and have all this pressure on your shoulders, especially, you know, when you put it on yourself.”

Patchy Mix “put a lot of pressure on himself” leading into UFC signing, per Pettis

Continuing to speak about Patchy Mix’s sophomore UFC fight and what the path forward could look like for the standout bantamweight, Pettis continued,

“He [Mix] was really talking how he was like, I’m the best outside the UFC. I could beat this guy and this guy. So, I think he put a lot of pressure on himself and when he went over there, the pressure is a lot already. So, definitely feel for him, but I think he’ll be back, for sure. He’ll get another shot.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Patchy Mix UFC

Related

Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane reveals mindset change after Jon Jones loss: 'It's different than before'

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025
Jon Jones and Alex Pereira
Jailton Almeida

Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira is a 'tough fight' to predict, says UFC 321 heavyweight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 21, 2025

Alex Pereira is calling for a UFC White House clash with Jon Jones, and a top contender thinks the dream fight would be a close call.

Dan Miragliotta raises Kyle Nelson's arm at UFC Vancouver
UFC

UFC legend slams athletic commissions amid Dan Miragliotta debacle in Vancouver

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 21, 2025

A former UFC slugger has some strong words for athletic commissions following Dan Miragliotta’s performance as an official in Vancouver.

UFC 321 - Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane staredown
Dan Hardy

UFC 321 fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane will be one-sided, says popular analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 21, 2025

UFC 321 will be headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane, and one analyst thinks it’ll be a one-sided affair.

Joe Rogan UFC commentator, Max Hollway
Max Holloway

Joe Rogan argues Max Holloway is not 'the real BMF' in the UFC

BJ Penn Staff - October 21, 2025

If you consider Max Holloway the UFC’s true “BMF” champion, Joe Rogan has a message for you:

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 207

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 207 with Mario Bautista and Chris Barnett

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025
Justin Gaethje
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Justin Gaethje gets honest about UFC 254 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2025

Justin Gaethje has opened up on his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 254.

Drew Dober
UFC

Drew Dober reveals he lost his unborn child during UFC Vancouver camp

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2025

UFC veteran Drew Dober has revealed that he lost his unborn child during training camp for UFC Vancouver.

Tom Aspinall UFC victory
UFC

UFC star thinks Tom Aspinall represents the next stage of divisional dominance

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2025

UFC star Michael ‘Venom’ Page believes Tom Aspinall, like Jon Jones, can dominate his division as world champion.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan is "the biggest challenge" for Ilia Topuria, per Kyle Nelson

Dylan Bowker - October 20, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is someone who could present a stiff test for Ilia Topuria according to a recently victorious UFC lightweight. Kyle Nelson is the combatant in question who thinks this and the former UFC featherweight introduced himself to the lightweight scene in a big way at UFC Vancouver.