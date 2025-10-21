Sergio Pettis on Patchy Mix UFC 320 loss: “I feel for Patch”

Sergio Pettis has a history with Patchy Mix and weighed in on the former Bellator MMA champion taking his second loss in the UFC at UFC 320. Patchy Mix actually finished Pettis to claim the Bellator strap, with Mix entering the UFC with the backing of some tremendous hype. Now he is 0-2 in the UFC, and while Mix fell short to Jakub Wikłacz by way of split decision, in some people’s eyes, that bout verdict was on the controversial side.

When asked for his particular thoughts on that Mix fight at UFC 320 and if he was able to catch it, considering his return travel plans from his own emphatic win under the PFL umbrella vs. Magomed Magomedov, which was also on October 4th, Pettis said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, I was actually traveling back home. So around that time, I was on a flight to Paris and I missed the fight. Didn’t get to see most of the card. I actually got to see just the Merab [Dvalishvili] versus Cory Sandhagen fight. Thankfully my wife FaceTimed me and I got to see it over FaceTime. But yeah, other than that, I didn’t get to see any of the card.” “I got to go and watch that fight. I want to see how Patchy did. I heard the same thing. It was definitely controversial. Like it could have gone either way. But obviously, you know, the other guy [Jakub Wikłacz] got it. I feel for Patch. You know, it’s hard to go in another organization and have all this pressure on your shoulders, especially, you know, when you put it on yourself.”

Patchy Mix “put a lot of pressure on himself” leading into UFC signing, per Pettis

Continuing to speak about Patchy Mix’s sophomore UFC fight and what the path forward could look like for the standout bantamweight, Pettis continued,