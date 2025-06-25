Former Charles Oliveira opponent reveals key to defeating Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

How Can Charles Oliveira Defeat Ilia Topuria?

MMAJunkie.com got a chance to speak to Dustin Poirier, who was submitted by Charles Oliveira back in late 2021. “The Diamond” said that “do Bronx” would be best served approaching Ilia Topuria the same way he did in their fight.

“I think Charles needs to fight Ilia the same way he fought me,” Poirier continued. “He was all the way in, or he was all the way out. He never really fought me at that boxing range. If he was in, it was clinch work, body locks, a lot of energy, but he smothered my boxing. Or he was at kicking range, using those long front kicks. He’s a long, rangy guy. He needs to be all the way in or the all the way out. He cannot play the boxing, pocket game. He needs to be clinching. He doesn’t need to be exchanging shots in the pocket with a shorter guy who can crack.”

Poirier admitted that he sees Topuria defeating Oliveira at UFC 317 on Saturday. He said that when other fighters aren’t afraid to go to the ground with Oliveira, that’s when “do Bronx” cracks a bit. He believes Topuria won’t be afraid to get in Oliveira’s guard to do some damage.