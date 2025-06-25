Former Charles Oliveira opponent reveals key to defeating Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 25, 2025

A former opponent of Charles Oliveira believes he knows what “do Bronx” must do to defeat Ilia Topuria.

Charles Oliveira

Oliveira and Topuria are set to collide for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship on Saturday. The bout will headline UFC 317 to cap off “International Fight Week” in Las Vegas. Oliveira is the underdog going into this bout.

While one of Oliveira’s ex-foes doesn’t believe he will ultimately win this weekend, he does have some advice for the former UFC lightweight titleholder.

RELATED: CHARLES OLIVEIRA BELIEVES HE’S A BETTER STRIKER THAN ILIA TOPURIA AHEAD OF UFC 317: “I’VE GOT HEAVY HANDS”

How Can Charles Oliveira Defeat Ilia Topuria?

MMAJunkie.com got a chance to speak to Dustin Poirier, who was submitted by Charles Oliveira back in late 2021. “The Diamond” said that “do Bronx” would be best served approaching Ilia Topuria the same way he did in their fight.

“I think Charles needs to fight Ilia the same way he fought me,” Poirier continued. “He was all the way in, or he was all the way out. He never really fought me at that boxing range. If he was in, it was clinch work, body locks, a lot of energy, but he smothered my boxing. Or he was at kicking range, using those long front kicks. He’s a long, rangy guy. He needs to be all the way in or the all the way out. He cannot play the boxing, pocket game. He needs to be clinching. He doesn’t need to be exchanging shots in the pocket with a shorter guy who can crack.”

Poirier admitted that he sees Topuria defeating Oliveira at UFC 317 on Saturday. He said that when other fighters aren’t afraid to go to the ground with Oliveira, that’s when “do Bronx” cracks a bit. He believes Topuria won’t be afraid to get in Oliveira’s guard to do some damage.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Dustin Poirier Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Mark Zuckerberg, Dana White, UFC

Dana White extends UFC offer to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025
Joe Rogan, Liver King, UFC
UFC

'Liver King' arrested after flying to Austin to fight UFC commentator Joe Rogan

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

Brian Johnson, better known as the Liver King, is in custody after flying to Austin, Texas, to fight UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira
Ilia Topuria

UFC 317 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira title fight

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2025

In the main event of UFC 317, the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs as Ilia Topuria takes on Charles Oliveira. Heading into the fight, Topuria is a sizeable -500 favorite while the Brazilian is a +340 underdog on FanDuel.

Ben Askren, UFC, MMA
UFC

Ben Askren’s wife provides update on his current condition

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025

Ben Askren’s wife Amy has provided an update on his condition as the MMA community continues to pray for his recovery.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall’s dad isn’t happy with how UFC announced heavyweight title promotion

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father has given his thoughts about how the UFC announced that his son was the new undisputed heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier gives Jon Jones his flowers following UFC retirement announcement: “I was the best I’ve ever been when Jon beat me”

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025
Jon Jones
UFC

Police release new body cam footage in case against Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2025

Albuquerque Police have released new body cam footage as Jon Jones’ latest legal troubles continue to unfold.

Beneil Dariush
Renato Moicano

Beneil Dariush expects to "smash" Renato Moicano at UFC 317 after watching Islam Makhachev bout

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025

Beneil Dariush has plenty of confidence that he will beat Renato Moicano at UFC 317.

Diego Lopes, Jean Silva
Jean Silva

Dana White announces Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva headlines Noche UFC

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has announced a featherweight banger is set to headline Noche UFC.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan takes aim at Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317: "I’m the worst possible matchup for you"

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan took aim at Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317.