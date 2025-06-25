Dana White extends UFC offer to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

By BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg could end up competing under the UFC banner, according to Dana White.

Mark Zuckerberg, Dana White, UFC

The UFC, an MMA promotion first and foremost, has recently been pushing into the grappling sport of BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu). It recently aired an Ultimate Fighter-inspired reality show intended to crown its first UFC BJJ champions. The finale goes down tonight in Las Vegas, and will be topped by a bantamweight title fight between coaches Mikey Musumeci and Rerisson Gabriel.

While all the focus is on tonight’s UFC BJJ 1 event, White is definitely looking to the future. Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of the card, he hinted that several celebrities could compete in BJJ under the UFC banner. In fact, he went so far as to offer Zuckerberg a fight

Dana White welcomes Mark Zuckerberg to UFC BJJ

“Let me tell you something, there’s a lot of other people out there, too,” White said. “There’s actors and athletes. You’d be surprised. Zuckerberg has competed in tournaments. Mario Lopez competes in tournaments. Tom Hardy competes in tournaments. This is a spot, anybody could come and compete here in jiu-jitsu.

“[Zuckerberg and I], we talk a lot about fighting, obviously,” the UFC boss. “If Mark keeps training and competing, he could literally come here and fight in UFC BJJ. 100 percent. Tom Hardy, Mario Lopez, and many, many other actors that are really good jiu-jitsu guys that nobody knows about.”

With our without celebrities in the mix, White is determined to make the biggest BJJ matches possible. His goal, he said, is to elevate the sport, just like he helped do with MMA.

“I think so,” White said when asks if he intends to make the biggest fights available. “And to educate people on the sport of jiu-jitsu, who these guys are, and to sort of organize it. When you think about it, if you know anything about jiu-jitsu, there’s tons of tournaments that go on all over the world, there’s big ones, there’s real money involved, et cetera et cetera.

“We’re gonna come in and say, ‘You can be considered one of the best in the world, but you can come fight the best at the UFC and win a world title. You’ll be a world champion, everybody will be ranked, and put some structure to it.”

Mark Zuckerberg is well known to be a huge fight fan, in addition to practicing BJJ. He has been a regular presence at recent UFC events, and even cornered Alexander Volkanovski in a UFC title fight. White, meanwhile, was recently added to Meta’s Board of Directors.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Mark Zuckerberg UFC

