Charles Oliveira believes he’s a better striker than Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317: “I’ve got heavy hands”
Oliveira is set to take on Topuria for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of the pay-per-view card on Saturday. It’s an intriguing matchup, and although the Brazilian is a sizeable underdog, he has confidence that he’s better no matter where the fight takes place.
“Man, this fight against Ilia is going to be really good because Ilia likes to move forward, and so do I. Both in striking and grappling, I’m better. I move forward, I’ve got heavy hands,” Oliveira said on UFC 317 Countdown. “I’m physically strong. My jiu-jitsu is razor sharp, and my wrestling improves every day. And I’ll be one step ahead of him in every area, I’m certain of that. So without a doubt, on June 28th, you’ll see a fully evolved Charles.”
Charles Oliveira looking to put on a show against Ilia Topuria
Although Oliveira has confidence he’s better everywhere than Topuria, he is hopeful his UFC 317 fight is an entertaining one.
Oliveira says he always wants to put on a show for the fans, and that is the plan every time he steps into the Octagon.
“I joined the UFC to fight the best. I wanted to break all these records. This shows how dangerous I am, how much I go after a fight, how much I want to wi,n and put on a show,” Oliveira said.
Charles Oliveira enters UFC 317 with a record of 35-10 and one NC. He’s coming off a decision win over Michael Chandler after he dropped a decision to Arman Tsarukyan. Oliveira is the former UFC lightweight champion and defended the belt once, before losing it on a scale due to a weight miss.
