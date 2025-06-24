Charles Oliveira believes he’s a better striker than Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317: “I’ve got heavy hands”

Charles Oliveira believes he’s a better striker than Ilia Topuria and is ready to prove it at UFC 317.

Oliveira is set to take on Topuria for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of the pay-per-view card on Saturday. It’s an intriguing matchup, and although the Brazilian is a sizeable underdog, he has confidence that he’s better no matter where the fight takes place.

“Man, this fight against Ilia is going to be really good because Ilia likes to move forward, and so do I. Both in striking and grappling, I’m better. I move forward, I’ve got heavy hands,” Oliveira said on UFC 317 Countdown. “I’m physically strong. My jiu-jitsu is razor sharp, and my wrestling improves every day. And I’ll be one step ahead of him in every area, I’m certain of that. So without a doubt, on June 28th, you’ll see a fully evolved Charles.”

