Max Holloway reveals why he’s thrilled Ilia Topuria moved up to lightweight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 9, 2025

Max Holloway was quite happy when he heard Ilia Topuria would be making the jump to 155 pounds.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway staredown

Topuria vacated the UFC Featherweight Championship to challenge for the vacant lightweight gold. “El Matador” went one-on-one with Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 317. Topuria ended up knocking “do Bronx” out in the opening frame to lay claim to UFC gold in a second weight class.

Holloway knows what it’s like to share the Octagon with Topuria, and he wants to do it again with better results.

Max Holloway Wants Ilia Topuria Rematch

During an interview with MMAJunkie, Max Holloway discussed being happy with the news that Ilia Topuria is now a 155-pounder.

“I was over the moon,” Holloway said. “A lot of people thought I’d be like, ‘What the hell? Why is he coming to ’55?’ I was over the moon when he announced he was coming to ’55, and when I found out he was getting the title shot, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ Even the title shot for both of them.

“When they announced Oliveira and Topuria with the title shot, brother, I think I was the happiest man alive. I have history with the two guys. They’re figuring out my fight. I mean, we have this BMF title. I know ol’ boy (Topuria) likes walking around with the BMF title, but if he wants the authentic one, he knows where to find me. First thing’s first: There’s Dustin Poirier, but there’s a lot of history.”

Holloway suffered the first knockout loss of his pro MMA career against Topuria at UFC 308. “Blessed” will look to bounce back when he faces Dustin Poirier a third time at UFC 318 on July 19.

Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC

