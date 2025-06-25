Arman Tsarukyan takes aim at Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317: “I’m the worst possible matchup for you”
Arman Tsarukyan took aim at Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317.
Topuria is set to challenge Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title fight. It’s Topuria’s second fight at lightweight, as he vacated his featherweight title to move up to 155lbs to try and become a two-weight champion.
Ahead of his title fight against Oliveira, Topuria took aim at Tsarukyan for being the backup fighter. After Topuria’s comments, Tsarukyan took to X to blast the former featherweight champ.
You better pray nothing happens to Charles, because I’m the worst possible matchup for you in this division. There’s a reason you’re fighting the guy I already beat, and not me, for that belt. https://t.co/qXS0lImDya
Arman Tsarukyan has been named the backup fighter for the lightweight title fight and he has his eyes set on the winner. If Ilia Topuria does beat Charles Oliveira on Saturday, Tsarukyan is eager to face him as he believes he has all the tools to hand Topuria his first career loss.
Ilia Topuria blasts Arman Tsarukyan ahead of UFC 317
Although Ilia Topuria is fighting Charles Oliveira for the lightweight strap at UFC 317, he still has time to blast Arman Tsarukyan.
Speaking to The New York Post, Ilia Topuria blasted Arman Tsarukyan for being the backup fighter for the title fight.
“That’s a bad decision for him,” Topuria said about Tsarukyan being the backup fighter at UFC 317. “I don’t know why he accepted, because you can’t come here as a backup fighter. I don’t know how did he train for this fight? If something happens to anyone, even to me, — think that there’s no possibility that something could happen with me, but who knows? No on knows what’s going to happen tomorrow. Even with Charles he would struggle a lot. And with me? He has no chances. No chances. First round. First minutes of the fight. What’s he going to do? Go for the takedowns. Bro, come on.”
Although Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukayn did have a heated exchange, the focus for Topuria is on Oliveira and winning the lightweight title at UFC 317.
