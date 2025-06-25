Arman Tsarukyan takes aim at Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317: “I’m the worst possible matchup for you”

Arman Tsarukyan took aim at Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317.

Topuria is set to challenge Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title fight. It’s Topuria’s second fight at lightweight, as he vacated his featherweight title to move up to 155lbs to try and become a two-weight champion.

Ahead of his title fight against Oliveira, Topuria took aim at Tsarukyan for being the backup fighter. After Topuria’s comments, Tsarukyan took to X to blast the former featherweight champ.

You better pray nothing happens to Charles, because I’m the worst possible matchup for you in this division. There’s a reason you’re fighting the guy I already beat, and not me, for that belt. https://t.co/qXS0lImDya — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) June 24, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has been named the backup fighter for the lightweight title fight and he has his eyes set on the winner. If Ilia Topuria does beat Charles Oliveira on Saturday, Tsarukyan is eager to face him as he believes he has all the tools to hand Topuria his first career loss.