Arman Tsarukyan takes aim at Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317: “I’m the worst possible matchup for you”

By Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan took aim at Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria

Topuria is set to challenge Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title fight. It’s Topuria’s second fight at lightweight, as he vacated his featherweight title to move up to 155lbs to try and become a two-weight champion.

Ahead of his title fight against Oliveira, Topuria took aim at Tsarukyan for being the backup fighter. After Topuria’s comments, Tsarukyan took to X to blast the former featherweight champ.

“You better pray nothing happens to Charles, because I’m the worst possible matchup for you in this division. There’s a reason you’re fighting the guy I already beat, and not me, for that belt,” Tsarukyan wrote on X.

Arman Tsarukyan has been named the backup fighter for the lightweight title fight and he has his eyes set on the winner. If Ilia Topuria does beat Charles Oliveira on Saturday, Tsarukyan is eager to face him as he believes he has all the tools to hand Topuria his first career loss.

Ilia Topuria blasts Arman Tsarukyan ahead of UFC 317

Although Ilia Topuria is fighting Charles Oliveira for the lightweight strap at UFC 317, he still has time to blast Arman Tsarukyan.

Speaking to The New York Post, Ilia Topuria blasted Arman Tsarukyan for being the backup fighter for the title fight.

“That’s a bad decision for him,” Topuria said about Tsarukyan being the backup fighter at UFC 317. “I don’t know why he accepted, because you can’t come here as a backup fighter. I don’t know how did he train for this fight? If something happens to anyone, even to me, — think that there’s no possibility that something could happen with me, but who knows? No on knows what’s going to happen tomorrow. Even with Charles he would struggle a lot. And with me? He has no chances. No chances. First round. First minutes of the fight. What’s he going to do? Go for the takedowns. Bro, come on.”

Although Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukayn did have a heated exchange, the focus for Topuria is on Oliveira and winning the lightweight title at UFC 317.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira believes he's a better striker than Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317: "I've got heavy hands"

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025
Kai Kara-France
Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France expects to KO "sloppy" Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 317

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025

Kai Kara-France is confident he will bring another UFC title back to New Zealand at UFC 317.

Tom Aspinall training
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall is 'the biggest loser' amid Jon Jones retirement news

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 24, 2025

In the mind of one former UFC fan favorite, Tom Aspinall lost the most following Jon Jones’ retirement.

Joe Rogan
UFC

Major Joe Rogan news ahead of UFC 317 broadcast in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 24, 2025

Joe Rogan is back in the booth for UFC 317.

Stephen A. Smith Jon Jones
UFC

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith criticizes Jon Jones for retiring before Tom Aspinall fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 24, 2025

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about Jon Jones’ retirement.

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria confirms that he decided to leave featherweight division before fighting Max Holloway

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2025
Triple H and Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler reveals interest in a possible WWE switch

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2025

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has made it known that he is interested in a possible stint with WWE at some point in the future.

Diego Lopes, Yair Rodriguez
UFC

Diego Lopes continues to question rival Yair Rodriguez over potential fight

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2025

The rivalry between Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez continues to heat up in the midst of rumors regarding Yair turning down a fight against him.

Magomed Ankalaev, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira believes he's fought tougher opponents than Magomed Ankalaev

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2025

UFC icon Alex Pereira is of the belief that he has fought tougher opponents than Magomed Ankalaev during his combat sports career.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 198
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 198 with Beneil Dariush and Terrance McKinney

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025

The 198th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 317.