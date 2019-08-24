Report | Max Holloway will return to the Octagon at UFC 245

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will reportedly be making another walk to the Octagon before the end of the 2019 calendar year.

Gadiel Notelovitz was first to report the news, suggesting that a featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Alex Volkanovski was being discussed for December’s UFC 245 event.

That news was later confirmed by John Hyon Ko who additionaly reported that contracts have now been signed for the highly anticipated featherweight title fight.

“A source close to the situation has informed me that the contracts are signed. Max Holloway will defend his featherweight title against Alex Volkanovski at #UFC245 in Las Vegas on December 14.”

Max Holloway (21-4 MMA) was most recently seen in action at last month’s UFC 240 event in Edmonton, where he defeated Frankie Edgar via unanimous decision to retain his featherweight belt.

Prior to defeating ‘The Answer’, the Hawaiian was handed his first loss in over five years by newly crowned interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 236.

Max Holloway will now meet surging featherweight contender Alex Volkanovski (20-1 MMA). The Austrailian is currently riding a sixteen fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over former champ Jose Aldo at UFC 237.

Since joining the UFC ranks in 2016, Volkanovski has gone 7-0, with three of those seven wins coming by way of stoppage.

UFC 245 takes place December 14 live from T-Mobile Arena in fabulous Las Vegas.

The event will also feature a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 24, 2019