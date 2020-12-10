Renato Moicano reveals three ranked fighters turned him down, looking to “put on a show” against Rafael Fiziev

Renato Moicano thought he would be fighting a ranked opponent at UFC 256.

Moicano was a perennial contender at featherweight and was one win away from getting a title shot at 145-pounds. However, he suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Jose Aldo and Korean Zombie which triggered a move to lightweight.

In his lightweight debut, he made quick work of Damir Hadzovic and expected to get a ranked guy next. However, that is easier said than done as the Brazilian was offered three ranked opponent but all three turned him down.

“This is not a problem, UFC offered me a couple of ranked guys, actually three good names but they turned me down,” Moicano said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “So, I talked to UFC and they offered me Rafael Fiziev. I know he is really good, he isn’t ranked but people believe he will be a top guy in the future. That is why I accepted the fight because I want to fight the best. That is what I have always done.”

Against Fiziev, Moicano believes he has a clear advantage in the grappling. However, he also knows his striking is underrated and trusts himself that he will be able to show up on Saturday and beat Fiziev however he wants.

“Of course I have the grappling advantage and he has the striking advantage. But, let’s see how it plays out. I have confidence in all my skills and I know it will be a great fight,” Moicano said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. I trust in myself, my team, and God and I believe God has something special for me.”

Ultimately, Renato Moicano is confident he will get his hand raised on Saturday night and hopefully earn the Fight of the Night bonus to remind everyone he is still a top contender.

“Fight of the Night is always a good thing. Not because of the money but because people will recognize you as a fighter. I want to put on a show,” Moicano concluded.

Who do you think will win, Renato Moicano or Rafael Fiziev?