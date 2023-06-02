Justin Gaethje praises Dustin Poirier’s recent wins over Conor McGregor: “Love to see that dude get broken”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has no bad blood with Dustin Poirier.

The two are slated to headline UFC 291 in July, for the vacant ‘BMF’ championship. The ceremonial title was vacated following Jorge Masvidal’s retirement earlier this year. Given Gaethje and Poirer’s history, there’s no better term to identify them.

The two already clashed back in April 2018, with ‘The Diamond’ scoring a fourth-round stoppage win. Over five years after that night, they will run it back in Salt Lake City. However, while Gaethje and Poirier are hoping to earn a title shot with a win, they don’t have any bad blood between them.

In fact, Justin Gaethje is a fan of Dustin Poirier’s recent work in the octagon. In a recent interview on the DC and RC podcast, ‘The Highlight’ discussed his return. There, Gaethje praised Poirier’s two 2021 stoppage victories over Conor McGregor.

That latter contest at UFC 264 saw the Irishman snap his leg in the final seconds of the first round. As a result, McGregor has been out of action for nearly two years. While Gaethje has never competed against the former champion, he loved seeing Poirier score two wins over him in the cage.

“You know, he’s a dog,” Justin Gaethje stated on the DC and RC podcast regarding Dustin Poirier. “What he’s done to McGregor the last couple of fights, that was super impressive. I always love to see that dude get broken. So, this guy’s a dog.”

He continued, “I know I’m going to have to be perfect. There’s no need for animosity, we’re two of the best and most violent athletes in the sport. We love what we do, we love the carnage, and we’re both content with what we’re about to put ourselves through.”

What do you make of these comments from Justin Gaethje? Are you excited about UFC 291?