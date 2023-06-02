Justin Gaethje praises Dustin Poirier’s recent wins over Conor McGregor: “Love to see that dude get broken”

By Josh Evanoff - June 2, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has no bad blood with Dustin Poirier.

The two are slated to headline UFC 291 in July, for the vacant ‘BMF’ championship. The ceremonial title was vacated following Jorge Masvidal’s retirement earlier this year. Given Gaethje and Poirer’s history, there’s no better term to identify them.

The two already clashed back in April 2018, with ‘The Diamond’ scoring a fourth-round stoppage win. Over five years after that night, they will run it back in Salt Lake City. However, while Gaethje and Poirier are hoping to earn a title shot with a win, they don’t have any bad blood between them.

In fact, Justin Gaethje is a fan of Dustin Poirier’s recent work in the octagon. In a recent interview on the DC and RC podcast, ‘The Highlight’ discussed his return. There, Gaethje praised Poirier’s two 2021 stoppage victories over Conor McGregor.

That latter contest at UFC 264 saw the Irishman snap his leg in the final seconds of the first round. As a result, McGregor has been out of action for nearly two years. While Gaethje has never competed against the former champion, he loved seeing Poirier score two wins over him in the cage.

RELATED: BEN ASKREN OFFERS A PREDICTION FOR ‘ACTUALLY NOT BAD’ JAKE PAUL VS. NATE DIAZ BOXING MATCH

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje

“You know, he’s a dog,” Justin Gaethje stated on the DC and RC podcast regarding Dustin Poirier. “What he’s done to McGregor the last couple of fights, that was super impressive. I always love to see that dude get broken. So, this guy’s a dog.”

He continued, “I know I’m going to have to be perfect. There’s no need for animosity, we’re two of the best and most violent athletes in the sport. We love what we do, we love the carnage, and we’re both content with what we’re about to put ourselves through.”

What do you make of these comments from Justin Gaethje? Are you excited about UFC 291?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje

Related

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje believes a win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 earns him a lightweight title shot

Cole Shelton - June 2, 2023
Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier reacts to UFC 291 being on the same night as Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford: “I think fans might buy both”

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2023

Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on UFC 291 taking place on the same night as Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje says UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier will be "25 minutes of hell"

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Justin Gaethje knows his UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier for the BMF belt won’t be easy.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier confident he'll finish Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 to win BMF belt: "I'm going to be brilliant"

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Dustin Poirier believes he will finish Justin Gaethje again at UFC 291.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan praises Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's Ultimate Fighter dynamic: 'It's amazing"

Josh Evanoff - June 1, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemingly enjoyed the first episode of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier disagrees with Justin Gaethje’s assessment that the BMF belt is stupid: “I like it”

Susan Cox - June 1, 2023
Colby Covington
Conor McGregor

Colby Covington hopes to lineup a fight with Conor McGregor after dethroning Leon Edwards: “I have nothing but respect and admiration”

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023

Colby Covington has expressed interest in a potential fight with Conor McGregor if he’s able to get past Leon Edwards.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says the UFC cut out his reply to Conor McGregor in viral “You’ll do what you're told” clip on TUF 31

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023

Michael Chandler has claimed that the UFC cut out his reply to Conor McGregor during their opening exchange on The Ultimate Fighter.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul offers brutal thoughts on Conor McGregor's Netflix series: "I don't think being an alcoholic is inspiring"

Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2023

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul seemingly isn’t a fan of McGregor Forever.

Matt Brown
Matt Brown

Conor McGregor responds to Matt Brown with accusations of heroin addiction

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2023

Conor McGregor has hit back at Matt Brown by dubbing him a heroin addict, highlighting his past substance abuse issues.