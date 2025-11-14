Javier Mendez wants Islam Makhachev vs Kamaru Usman if he wins at UFC 322

By Harry Kettle - November 14, 2025
Islam Makhachev attends the UFC 311 press conference, opposite Kamaru Usman backstage at UFC 294

Javier Mendez wants to see Islam Makhachev vs Kamaru Usman if the challenger wins the belt at UFC 322.

This weekend, Islam Makhachev will challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship. While it’s somewhat foolish to look past someone as talented as JDM, there’s also a sense in the air for many that Islam is destined to win a second world title.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman explains why Islam Makhachev win at UFC 322 will be ‘bittersweet’ ahead of potential title shot

Of course, that’s going to be easier said than done, but if he does, plenty of welterweights will be waiting to challenge him. In addition to the other two blockbuster welterweight fights at UFC 322, there’s one man who feels like he deserves a shot to reclaim his throne – and that man is Kamaru Usman.

Folllowing his win over Joaquin Buckley, Usman has made it clear that he wants to go after the welterweight strap once again. In a recent interview, Makhachev’s head coach Javier Mendez had the following to say about this idea, and he also listed a few other potential opponents.

Mendez wants to see Makhachev vs Usman

“The one guy I think probably deserves it more than everybody, based on his title run when he was the champ, is Kamaru Usman,” Mendez told Submission Radio. “Look what he just did with (Joaquin) Buckley. He stopped the hype train, and did it in impressive fashion. So I would think that his hat has got to be in there as a contender for that title. His title run, being the greatest welterweight of all time, in my opinion, has got to be in there, too.

“For us, it would suck because we care a lot about the guy, but it’s a business, and whatever is going to happen is going to happen. Even Belal (Muhammad), it is what it is. We didn’t want to fight Belal, but what if Belal wins and we win, and all of a sudden we get offered a fight with him? It’s going to be up to the fighters to decide, but it’s going to suck for us on both of those, if any of those happen.”

“If you’re asking me what the fans are going to want to see, I’m going to have to go with Topuria,” Mendez said. “If we manage to get the win like we’re expecting and wanting to, I would think that Dana (White) is all about creating the most, biggest buzz, and I think the biggest buzz is Topuria if he goes up in weight – if that’s what happens. So right now, I can see so many different scenarios happening, but those two are the top of the list, in my opinion.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Javier Mendez Kamaru Usman UFC

Related

Leon Edwards, Carlos Prates

Kamaru Usman favors Carlos Prates over Leon Edwards at UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 14, 2025
Islam Makhachev celebrates after a title win at UFC 311
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev is under pressure at UFC 322, says Daniel Cormier

Harry Kettle - November 14, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes UFC star Islam Makhachev is under pressure heading into his UFC 322 main event tomorrow night.

Tracy Cortez, UFC Sao Paulo
UFC

Tracy Cortez didn't know the UFC 322 main event: "I’m like what is [Islam Makhachev] doing here?"

Dylan Bowker - November 13, 2025

Tracy Cortez is a featured competitor on UFC 322 but had no idea as to what the headlining fight of the night with Islam Makhachev’s presence becoming a confusing sight for her recently.

Kyle Daukaus
Kyle Daukaus

Kyle Daukaus eager to fight at MSG, expects to finish Gerald Meerschaert early at UFC 322

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2025

Kyle Daukaus is ecstatic he’s getting the chance to fight at Madison Square Garden at UFC 322.

Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates
UFC

Carlos Prates sees a chance to jump Ian Garry and Sean Brady: "I strongly believe I’ll be next for the belt"

Dylan Bowker - November 13, 2025

Carlos Prates has a layout for how he could vault over Ian Garry, who has a win over him, as well as Sean Brady, depending on how his fight plays out. UFC 322 is not just a card with tremendous importance to the welterweight division, but there are multiple fights playing out over the coming days that can inform the 170-pound hierarchy.

Isaac Dulgarian inside the Octagon at the UFC Apex

Isaac Dulgarian handed NSAC suspension amidst FBI's probe into alleged fight fixing

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2025
Chael Sonnen on the set of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite Leon Edwards in the cage at UFC London
Leon Edwards

Chael Sonnen names UFC 322 star 'the best fighter in the UFC' despite two-fight skid

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen named Leon Edwards the best fighter on the roster despite a two-fight skid entering UFC 322.

Sean Strickland appears at the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Brandon Royval at UFC 317
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland backs UFC star Brandon Royval's harsh dismissal of fighting at The White House

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland backed Brandon Royval’s viral rant about fighting at The White House.

Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC fighter introduction
Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC welterweight division has moved on from Shavkat Rakhmonov, says reigning champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

Shavkat Rakhmonov hasn’t been seen in action in a while, and a reigning UFC champion thinks the welterweight division is moving on.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal explains why he's 'grateful' for his first career loss ahead of UFC 322 return

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2025

Bo Nickal is looking to get back into the win column when he takes on Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 322.