UFC fighter refuses to retire after brutal UFC 313 knockout loss

King Green Will Not Retire Following UFC 313 Loss

Green went one-on-one with Maurício Ruffy on the main card of UFC 313. Ruffy scored a wheel kick knockout in the first round. Many wondered if Green would retire, but he’s taken to his Instagram account to make it clear that his fighting run will continue.

“This is the game we play,” Green said. “There’s wins, there’s losses. It’s just how it goes, you know? Shout out to Ruffy. You did your thing, brother. I’d like to see you have success in your future. Obrigado.

“Shout out to everyone that rides with me and came through this whole thing,” Green said. “I love all you guys. I thank you so much for supporting me through all this bullsh*t. But we’re not done. I just need some more time to get myself back to the cage. We’ll be back.”

Green has now dropped two fights in a row, and he has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. All of those losses have been finishes. His most recent victory took place on the UFC 300 card back in April 2024. He defeated Jim Miller via unanimous decision.

What happens with Green next remains to be seen. The 38-year-old will look to rebound when he steps back inside the cage to prove he’s still viable