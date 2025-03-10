Tawanchai reminds younger fighters on the come up to “be diligent”

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has wowed fans since arriving in 2021. He’s always been expected to achieve greatness, but he feels he’s only scratched the surface of his potential.

Tawanchai

Tawanchai will meet Japanese star Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

The 25-year-old’s incredible skill set has seen him take over his respective division, dominating from the throne. He’s aware of his exceptional abilities. But he humbly insists there’s still a long way to go before he’s in a league of his own.

“I can’t say whether I will become a legend yet. It depends on my future performances to convince fans all over the world to consider me a legend,” Tawanchai said.

“I think I’m probably one of the top pound-for-pound strikers in the world, but certainly not the one and only.”

Tawanchai offers advice to young fighters on their Muay Thai journeys

Every journey begins with a single step. Even the greats have to start somewhere. And Tawanchai PK Saenchai is eager to remind aspiring fighters that he didn’t wake up one day as a Muay Thai superstar.

The ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion spent years honing his craft, fighting hard to get to where he is today. The key ingredient was that he never gave up.

The road to superstardom is hard. It’s long. It’s certainly testing. Having experienced the bumpy road himself, he wants young fighters to stick to it, grind it out, and reap the rewards.

“If you want to go this route, you have to go all the way. Be diligent, disciplined, and focus on your goals. I want everyone to grit their teeth and be patient. Success will surely come,” he said.

“Don’t be discouraged because combat sports can make you rich these days. You have to go all the way if you want to come this way.”

