Saemapetch targeted by Russian finisher: “Stoppage win for me”

Bantamweight Muay Thai brawler Abdulla Dayakaev won’t rest until he solidifies himself as the greatest striker in the division.

Fresh off a fiery stint in ONE Friday Fights, the 23-year-old makes his main roster debut versus Saemapetch Fairtex in bantamweight Muay Thai. This happens at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Dayakaev is one of the most assertive, bold young names on the roster. He also holds four knockouts in seven outings.

He blazed through his competition toward a US$100,000 contract. Now he wants to silence anyone who believes he’s just the flavor of the month.

“If I wasn’t confident, I’d be sitting at home. I came to ONE to be the best — no matter who the opponent is,” he said.

“[I want to prove] that I truly earned this contract. It wasn’t by luck or a fluke.”