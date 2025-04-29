Saemapetch targeted by Russian finisher: “Stoppage win for me”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 28, 2025

Bantamweight Muay Thai brawler Abdulla Dayakaev won’t rest until he solidifies himself as the greatest striker in the division.

Abdulla Dayakaev

Fresh off a fiery stint in ONE Friday Fights, the 23-year-old makes his main roster debut versus Saemapetch Fairtex in bantamweight Muay Thai. This happens at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Dayakaev is one of the most assertive, bold young names on the roster. He also holds four knockouts in seven outings.

He blazed through his competition toward a US$100,000 contract. Now he wants to silence anyone who believes he’s just the flavor of the month.

“If I wasn’t confident, I’d be sitting at home. I came to ONE to be the best — no matter who the opponent is,” he said.

“[I want to prove] that I truly earned this contract. It wasn’t by luck or a fluke.”

Abdulla Dayakaev determined to enter bantamweight Muay Thai elite

Surging bantamweight Muay Thai striker Abdulla Dayakaev is eyeing up the division’s top-five rankings. He knows he can be hot on the tail should he dispatch Saemapetch Fairtex.

His Thai adversary is a renowned striking star in the sport, so he’s well aware of the weight that a victory holds. He’s already beaten respected Thai stars in Ongbak Fairtex, Sibmuen, and Avatar PK Saenchai.

Given Saemapetch’s lengthy run as a contender and former ONE World Title challenger, Dayakaev feels a knockout finish at ONE Fight Night 31 will have him knocking at the door of the division’s elite.

“[What motivates me the most is] the fact that after this fight, I could be in the top five of my division,” he said.

“I see it ending with a stoppage win for me.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Abdulla Dayakaev ONE Championship Saemapetch Fairtex

Related

Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo outlines path to victory against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 28, 2025
Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin "ready" for return to ONE Championship heavyweight division

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 27, 2025

Reigning two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin is coming back to the heavyweight division as an even bigger problem.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
Nong-O Hama

Nong-O plans to be more aggressive in pivotal rematch versus Kongthoranee

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 27, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama is out to prove that his flyweight Muay Thai loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai earlier this year was nothing more than a fluke.

Sean Climaco
Sean Climaco

Sean Climaco aims to give Akif Guluzada a rude welcoming at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 24, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai striker Sean Climaco wants to teach rising star Akif Guluzada a harsh lesson when they meet at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II.

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo gunning for fast finish in third clash with Dante Leon

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 24, 2025

ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo is out to prove he’s not the same man that Dante Leon battled all those years ago.

Chatri Sityodtong

Chatri Sityodtong praises new signing as the "Mike Tyson" of kickboxing

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2025
Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison feels he has a "new lease of life" ahead of ONE Championship return

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2025

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison’s bantamweight Muay Thai showdown with Soe Lin Oo this summer has sparked plenty of talk about retirement. But that doesn’t seem to be the case entirely.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai
Nong-O Hama

Kongthoranee looks to make definitive point in Nong-O rematch

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 22, 2025

Third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai wants to end his rivalry with former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama on Friday, May 2.

Zebaztian Kadestam
Zebaztian Kadestam

Zebaztian Kadestam aims to keep KO record intact versus Isi Fitikefu

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 22, 2025

Former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam has delivered an extensive list of knockouts throughout his eight years in ONE Championship. Now he wants to keep that going versus Isi Fitikefu.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
Nong-O Hama

Nong-O promises a different outcome in Kongthoranee rematch

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama plans to bring back his classic hits after taking a different approach to his flyweight debut this past February.