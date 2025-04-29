Saemapetch targeted by Russian finisher: “Stoppage win for me”
Bantamweight Muay Thai brawler Abdulla Dayakaev won’t rest until he solidifies himself as the greatest striker in the division.
Fresh off a fiery stint in ONE Friday Fights, the 23-year-old makes his main roster debut versus Saemapetch Fairtex in bantamweight Muay Thai. This happens at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Dayakaev is one of the most assertive, bold young names on the roster. He also holds four knockouts in seven outings.
He blazed through his competition toward a US$100,000 contract. Now he wants to silence anyone who believes he’s just the flavor of the month.
“If I wasn’t confident, I’d be sitting at home. I came to ONE to be the best — no matter who the opponent is,” he said.
“[I want to prove] that I truly earned this contract. It wasn’t by luck or a fluke.”
Abdulla Dayakaev determined to enter bantamweight Muay Thai elite
Surging bantamweight Muay Thai striker Abdulla Dayakaev is eyeing up the division’s top-five rankings. He knows he can be hot on the tail should he dispatch Saemapetch Fairtex.
His Thai adversary is a renowned striking star in the sport, so he’s well aware of the weight that a victory holds. He’s already beaten respected Thai stars in Ongbak Fairtex, Sibmuen, and Avatar PK Saenchai.
Given Saemapetch’s lengthy run as a contender and former ONE World Title challenger, Dayakaev feels a knockout finish at ONE Fight Night 31 will have him knocking at the door of the division’s elite.
“[What motivates me the most is] the fact that after this fight, I could be in the top five of my division,” he said.
“I see it ending with a stoppage win for me.”
