Reug Reug, Anatoly Malykhin working with MMA icons for World Title rematch at ONE 173

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

Japan has a deep history of combat sports, and ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane is basking in it ahead of his World Title defense at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in Tokyo.

ONE 173

The Senegalese powerhouse revealed that MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will be in his corner for his World Title defense versus two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin at Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

The partnership carries deep significance, as Jackson carved out his legendary status in Japan’s iconic Pride Fighting Championships promotion during the early 2000s. His return to Japanese soil alongside Kane creates a full-circle moment that honors the rich tradition of heavyweight combat sports in the region.

Kane feels a spiritual connection to the legendary fighters who came before him. He believes Japanese MMA tradition flows through his veins and sees himself as the rightful heir to that storied legacy.

So with “Rampage” beside him, Kane feels the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion’s presence adds gravitas to what promises to be an explosive encounter.

“I feel the tradition of Japanese MMA runs through my blood. A lot of legends started here. I’m next in a long line,” Kane said at ONE 173’s press conference in Tokyo.

“I will bring Rampage Jackson with me to pass over the ceremonial banner of huge fighters in the region. This fight with Anatoly stamps me as one of the biggest MMA fighters in the world.”

Anatoly Malykhin reveals he’s training with MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko for ONE 173

While Reug Reug plans to bring added notoriety to ONE 173, two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin won’t be outdone.

“Sladkiy” revealed he’s been training alongside the legendary Fedor Emelianenko in preparation for the monumental rematch.

Emelianenko dominated Pride’s heavyweight division for years, establishing himself as one of the greatest in MMA history.

The challenger sees this as more than just training – it’s about inheriting a legacy. Not only that, but Malykhin wants to honor “The Last Emperor” by becoming the next great Russian heavyweight star to capture hearts and minds in Japan.

“I heard there is a legendary Russian fighter here, Fedor Emelianenko, so I would like to inherit this tradition and show this beautiful MMA,” Malykhin said.

“I am already practicing with Fedor and others so I am very much looking forward to that match coming up.”

